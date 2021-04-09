The Thatcher Police Department has captured a Willcox man accused of threatening a group of children Wednesday night while armed with a machete and a gun.
Thatcher Police Chief Shaffen Woods said the man, whose identity has not yet been released, is facing nine felonies in connection with the incident. Detectives are in the process of bringing the man back to Graham County from Willcox, he said.
The children's mother posted on Facebook that her children were on West Valley View Road in the Daley Estates area around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when a man pulled a gun on her children. She said he then pulled a machete knife out and slashed all of the tires on their 4-wheeler. She also said he rammed their vehicle twice.
Cellphone video of the incident was provided to police, who quickly identified the suspect.
Woods said he'd be releasing more information once detectives arrive home.