SAFFORD — A man was booked into the Graham County Jail last week after allegedly attempting to enter a woman’s home through a back window.
According to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office report, the woman notified County Dispatch that Miguel Gasca, 39, was trying to enter her residence, on Barney Lane, through the window. The woman had an order of protection against Gasca and said he had called her before going to her residence. She said Garcia allegedly knocked on her front door upon arrival, attempted to open the door, then went to the rear of the residence and tried to get in through a window.
Gasca then drove away, but a pursuing deputy stopped him soon afterward. Gasca denied being at the woman’s residence, claiming he was only out for a drive. However, his clothing matched that in the woman’s description with the exception of a hat. Gasca was allegedly wearing a hat when he went to her residence but was not when the deputy stopped him. There were, however, two hats in his vehicle.
Gasca reportedly refused to let the deputy see his cell phone. He was then arrested and booked into the Graham County Jail for interfering with judicial proceedings. According to the report, Gasca later claimed the woman had called him and invited him over.
Returning to the scene, the deputy reported footprints leading behind the residence and a single footprint matching Gasca’s shoe under the back window. There were also reportedly fresh fingerprints on the window. The report was forwarded to the Graham County Attorney’s Office.