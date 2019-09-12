SAFFORD — A man was arrested for criminal damage after breaking windows at a local gas station.
On the afternoon of Sept. 2, Safford Police responded to an alarm at the Speedway gas station at 300 E. U.S. Highway 70. Two of the store’s front windows were broken, and a male subject was walking east in the middle of the highway. The subject, later identified as Eric Flores, 36, started running when he saw police.
Flores later returned to the store and reportedly said a group had assaulted him and left the scene. He initially said they had broken the windows while throwing rocks at him. However, witnesses told police Flores threw rocks at the store after an apparent argument with a female subject. Flores then reportedly crossed the highway, forcing a vehicle to swerve around him.
According to the police report, Flores admitted taking drugs. He also reportedly claimed he intended to throw rocks at vehicles that were chasing him, then threw them at the store windows to get employees’ attention. Flores was arrested and booked into the Graham County Jail.