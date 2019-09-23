GRAHAM COUNTY — Last week, the Graham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for aggravated assault and criminal damage after a reported domestic incident.
Sheriff’s deputies and Pima Police officers were dispatched to a Safford Bryce Road residence around 11:45 Wednesday night, Sept. 18. A man later identified as Brady Sparkes was reportedly intoxicated, acting violently and yelling.
According to a GCSO report, Sparkes’ wife said he had pushed her against a wall, held her down and choked her as well as breaking a door and several small items in the home.
The victim told officers an argument started when Sparkes opened bedroom windows as she tried to sleep after work. Concerned for the health of her month-old baby, who slept under one window, she reportedly said she was taking the baby downstairs. Sparkes then allegedly broke the bedroom door.
Preparing to leave with the baby and her young daughter, she put the baby in her vehicle, then went back into the residence to get a playpen. Sparkes allegedly attacked her at that point, leaving her with a rug burn and several small neck bruises.
Sparkes was reportedly unable to remember events clearly but said both had been physical during the argument, with his wife scratching his face. According to the report, Sparkes had two small cuts there. He was booked into the Graham County Jail without further incident.