SAFFORD — A man who allegedly exposed himself while wearing only a blanket last week was arrested by the Safford Police for disorderly conduct.
According to a Safford Police report, on Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, six people reported a man in the 1200 block of West Thatcher Blvd., naked except for a towel or blanket and flashing passing vehicles. One witness allegedly said the man was yelling at a woman walking ahead of him and exposed himself when she looked over her shoulder.
A responding officer spotted a man matching that description in the Super Wok Restaurant parking lot. The man, identified as David Paul James Scott, 57, reportedly got on the ground when the officer arrived and tried to cover himself with a blanket.
Scott reportedly had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and slurred speech. According to the report, Scott said he was from Tucson and was staying at the Budget Inn. He was placed in the officer’s patrol car, out of the cold; the outdoor temperature was around 40 degrees.
A second officer sent to Scott’s room to find his clothing allegedly reported there was trash strewn outside and inside the room and that Scott's clothing appeared to be soiled. A man in Scott’s room, identified as Jerry Morris, 35, was himself arrested later that morning on an active warrant.
A Life Line ambulance crew evaluated Scott and reportedly found no medical issues. Scott, however, allegedly complained of eye pain and said he wished to go to the hospital. The responding officer took Scott to the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center emergency room. After being released that afternoon, Scott was arrested and booked into the Graham County Jail for disorderly conduct.