SAFFORD — On Thursday morning, Aug. 29, a man with a warrant tried to flee from Safford Police but did not go far.
According to a police report, a Safford officer saw Micah Boivin, 37, riding a bicycle from a 5th Avenue home in an area known for criminal activity. Learning that Boivin had an outstanding felony warrant from the Arizona Department of Corrections, the officer located him outside a 6th Avenue residence. The resident later said Boivin had asked about a vehicle in the back yard, and that he did not know Boivin.
Boivin initially denied knowledge of the warrant. However, he allegedly recanted later, admitting his parole officer had advised him of it several days earlier. Given permission to call his family before being arrested, Boivin was reportedly unable to reach anyone. When the officer moved to make the arrest, Boivin reportedly pulled away and tried to run.
He was soon stopped, taken to the ground and handcuffed. Boivin then reportedly claimed he had a broken back and was taken to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center for further examination. Boivin was later medically cleared and booked into the Graham County Jail on the warrant.