SAFFORD — On the last night of 2019, a man was arrested once for shoplifting and trespassed from two stores.
The arrest was made by a Safford Police officer on Dec. 31 at 6:37 p.m., at Walmart. The arrestee, identified as Christopher Goseyun, reportedly tried to leave the store without paying for $282 worth of what the police report described as assorted tools. Walmart loss prevention told the officer Goseyun, who was heavily intoxicated, filled a shopping cart and walked out. Store employees confronted Goseyun and retrieved the items.
The officer located Goseyun, who matched store photos of the would-be shoplifter, standing outside Walmart. According to a police report, Goseyun was wearing a plaid blue shirt and had long black hair. Initially denying knowledge of the theft attempt, he was placed under arrest and read his Miranda rights. Afterward, Goseyun allegedly would not confirm or deny committing the offense.
Goseyun was cited for shoplifting and trespassed from Walmart, then released. He was also treated for a cut hand by Lifeline Ambulance personnel.
At 9:49 p.m, police responded to the Circle K at 1123 Thatcher Blvd., where Goseyun allegedly succeeded in a second theft.
A Circle K employee said a Native American male subject was in the store begging customers for money, then attempted to buy two bottles of beer. Following store policy against selling alcohol to panhandlers, the employee declined the sale and offered to put it back. The subject allegedly said he would get the beer whether or not it was sold to him, then took two tall cans from the beer section and walked out with all four containers.
The subject reportedly long black hair, wore a plaid blue shirt and was extremely intoxicated like Goseyun. Shown a Graham County Jail booking photo of Goseyun, the Circle K employee reportedly identified him as the thief. Store surveillance footage later confirmed the employee’s account, according to a police report; the report was forwarded to the Safford City Attorney.
Initial police attempts to locate Goseyun were unsuccessful. Later that night, according to another police report, he returned to Circle K, still heavily under the influence of alcohol, and was trespassed from the store. He was then transported to an area where a family member was camped.