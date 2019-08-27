SAFFORD — A fatal two-vehicle accident took place Sunday morning, Aug. 25, in the 100 block of East U.S. Highway 70. One of the drivers involved was pronounced dead at Mount Graham Regional Medical Center.
According to Safford Police reports, an eastbound electric service truck belonging to Gila Cut Out Construction stalled in the 100 block of East Highway 70 at approximately 6:30 a.m. Sunday. The truck was one of three vehicles, including a second electric service truck, traveling to a nearby job site. The second truck pulled in behind the stalled vehicle and activated its hazard lights, according to a police report, while the third vehicle pulled in front to tow the stalled truck off the road.
As they were preparing to tow the truck, another eastbound vehicle hit the second truck from behind. Police reports did not identify the type of vehicle. According to witnesses, the driver did not slow down or attempt to brake before striking the stopped truck.
The driver, identified as Jesus Pena, 85, reportedly had no pulse when one of the truck passengers checked on him. Calling 911, the passenger was advised to extricate Pena from the vehicle and begin chest compressions, which he did. A Safford Police officer later took over the procedure, continuing the compressions until a LifeLine ambulance arrived. Both lanes of the highway were temporarily closed as police and medical personnel tended to Pena.
Pena was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time, possibly because, according to a police report, his seat belt was locked up and could not be moved.
Pena was transported to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased later Sunday morning. His family was notified and his body was released to a local funeral home. The Graham County Medical Examiner noted cause of death as traumatic chest injury.
The driver of the truck hit by Pena consented to a blood draw, which was taken at the Safford Police Department and entered into evidence. The medical examiner also collected a blood sample from Pena for toxicology testing, which was expected to take approximately three weeks.