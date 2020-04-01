SAFFORD-Authorities are investigating whether a man arrested after almost hitting a San Carlos police officer Sunday could have been involved in an earlier hit-and-run fatal collision.
According to police reports, a Safford police officer saw a white Chevy Silverado truck traveling about 60 miles an hour in a 35 mile an hour zone on U.S. 70 around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. When the officer tried to pull it over, the driver sped through a red light, swerving to avoid another truck in the intersection.
The officer stopped chasing the truck at Highway 70 and Webster Road.
According to the report, the officer could not get close enough to read the license plate during the chase, but noticed it had a sticker on the passenger side window.
Shortly before 10 a.m., a truck was reported stolen from the Bowman Consulting yard and officers realized it matched the description of the Silverado in the earlier chase and another chase on the San Carlos reservation.
Officers learned that a white Chevy Silverado had accelerated past a motor vehicle accident on Highway 70 and almost hit a San Carlos police officer, prompting a chase.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, spike strips were placed on the road and the driver of the truck, Raymone Damien Aragon, lost control.
Aragon fled on foot, but was apprehended and taken into custody.
It was later confirmed the Silverado had been stolen vehicle from Bowman Consulting.
According to DPS, detectives are investigating whether the Silverado was also involved in a fatal hit and run which occurred earlier in the morning on Highway 70 near Bylas at mile marker 294.
Aragon is currently in a hospital in Scottsdale, but remains in DPS custody.