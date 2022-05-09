A federal grand jury has indicted a South Carolina in connection with the March disappearance of a 12-year-old Safford girl who was found 10 days later nearly 2,000 miles away in his apartment.
Timothy Mikell Schultheis, 24, who also goes by Jackson Oden, was indicted last week in Tucson on charges of Transportation of a Minor with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity and Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct.
The indictment alleges that Schultheis knowingly took the girl to South Carolina with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
According to the complaint filed in April, the girl was reported missing after she left her home on the morning of March 20, and did not return. Her Facebook account revealed communications with Schultheis, including his plan to travel from South Carolina and pick up the child in Safford, and his intention to engage in sexual conduct with her. When Schultheis was arrested at his apartment in South Carolina on March 30, the girls was found in the apartment.
A conviction for the crime of Transportation of a Minor with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. A conviction for the crime of Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Activity carries a maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona.
The girl had recently moved to Safford with her father, and was not fitting in well, according to interviews with her mother, who lives out of state.
The mother said in media reports that her daughter had many friends on social media who the family were not comfortable with it, and kept them hidden online.
At the time of his arrest, Schultheis was out on bond in connection with the kidnapping of two sisters, ages 10 and 12, from their Aiken County home in September 2020, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
In that case, deputies found the 12-year-old girl at Schultheis apartment, and learned that Schultheis had previously driven her 10-year-old sister back to Aiken County, where he dropped her off at a church close to her home, according to the release.
Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Schultheis and charged him with criminal sexual conduct with a minor 2nd degree.
After the investigation, he was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor 3rd degree and one count of unlawful to disseminate obscene material to a person under 18 years of age, according to the release.