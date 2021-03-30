A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after leading officers on a high speed pursuit in what Safford police are saying was a stolen vehicle.
Safford Police Chief Glen Orr said a vehicle was stolen from in front of a business on Highway 70 in Safford sometime before noon and officers tried to pull the driver over after spotting it. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.
The driver drove south down Highway 191 at speeds in excess of 100 miles an hour and he wrecked off the side of the highway south of the Swift Trail intersection.
Orr said the driver was taken into custody and DPS is investigating the wreck.