SAFFORD — Last Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18, according to a Safford Police report, a man doing some landscape work left a tractor parked when he went on a supply run. On his way back, he reportedly passed a second man driving the tractor down 20th Avenue.
The victim stated he caught up to the subject, stopped him and called Graham County Dispatch.
The reporting party was using the tractor to level the area at the Casa de Flores Apartments on South 20th Avenue. Upon confirming it was gone, he turned his vehicle around and caught up to the other man near Bulldog Boulevard. The reporting party said he had taken the tractor key with him, and the subject apparently used another key to start it.
The subject reportedly told a Safford Police officer he borrowed the tractor in order to cash a check at Walmart, and did not intend to steal it. According to the police report, he admitted it was not a good decision, apologized and was released from the scene.
The officer advised the reporting party to contact the tractor’s owner to find out if he would like to pursue charges.