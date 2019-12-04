SAFFORD — On the last day of November, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Budget Inn in Safford, where a tenant was reportedly firing a handgun from inside his room.
Officers from all three local police departments, as well as the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, were at the scene. The tenant, reportedly believing people had followed him and were trying to enter the room, was persuaded to come out after a brief standoff with police and deputies. No one was harmed during the incident.
The tenant, identified as Michael Benavidez, was then handcuffed without incident. Due to a relative reportedly advising Graham County Dispatch that Benavidez was diabetic and needed insulin, he was evaluated by a Lifeline ambulance crew. Benavidez’s blood sugar was reportedly found to be high, and he was taken to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center.
According to a Safford Police report, Benavidez had fired seven rounds from a gun he left in the room. Some of those bullets reportedly struck the bathroom door, entry door and window. Police reportedly found Benavidez had a concealed carry permit that expired in February 2019. Benavidez reportedly also said he had a marijuana pipe, which was found in the room.
Interviewed at the hospital by a Safford Police officer, Benavidez allegedly said he was having roommate issues at his residence, had not been sleeping and had recently eaten only some gummy candies. Benavidez reportedly told the officer he took a taxi to Budget Inn to avoid being followed.
Benavidez was subsequently medically cleared; according to the police report, hospital staff said they could find no reason for his mental state without blood test results. A gummy bear later found in his pocket was sent to DPS to determine whether it contained an illegal substance. Benavidez was booked into the Graham County Jail for criminal damage, endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and seven counts of disorderly conduct (one for each shot fired).