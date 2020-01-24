SAFFORD — Last weekend, a man allegedly backed his van into a parked vehicle at Walmart, stole several items of women’s clothing from the store and drove away. He now faces charges of shoplifting, criminal damage, leaving an accident scene and driving under the influence of drugs.
On Jan. 18, Safford Police were dispatched to Walmart, where a witness reported seeing the collision. The van’s driver, later identified as Joseph Billingsley, reportedly parked, looked at both vehicles, made no attempt to leave his information, then went into the store. Billingsley left again just before officers arrived, but the witness had taken a cell phone picture of his van and license plate.
The second vehicle had a damaged rear bumper and appeared to have been partly pushed out of its parking space. Police found its owner in Walmart and issued a victim rights form.
The van reportedly had a Velocity Builders sticker on the door. Thatcher police contacted the owner of Velocity Builders, who used GPS to trace the van to a location behind Mount Graham Shopping Center. Billingsley reportedly revved the van’s engine when officers approached and was slow to obey commands to exit the vehicle. He finally got out of the van and was handcuffed.
Billingsley was allegedly wearing women’s nylons and appeared dazed. After being read his Miranda rights, he reportedly admitted being at Walmart but said he did not realize he had hit another vehicle.
According to a police report, a pair of women’s underwear with a price tag attached and a bra with a price tag nearby were found in the van along with the packaging for the nylons. Billingsley allegedly admitted stealing the items from Walmart, and store surveillance footage reportedly recorded his thefts.
Billingsley reportedly admitted using methamphetamine and marijuana two days earlier. He was taken to the police department for a DUI investigation, which determined he was under the influence of drugs — specifically stimulants and cannabis.
Billingsley was arrested for DUI, then turned over to another officer to continue the shoplifting investigation. Billingsley was subsequently cited for shoplifting, criminal damage and leaving an accident scene, then released.