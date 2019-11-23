MOUNT GRAHAM - A man who spent approximately three days on Mount Graham after walking away from a vehicle, as rain and snow fell across the valley and mountains, was rescued by law enforcement officers.
Late Thursday morning, Nov. 21, Graham County Dispatch was advised of an abandoned Hyundai on the mountain’s west end, above Dry Lake Campground. Its license plate came back to a vehicle reported stolen in Pima three days earlier. The car’s owner was later notified of its discovery and arranged to retrieve it.
On his way up the mountain, a responding Graham County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped after seeing something unusual off the side of the road. It turned out to be the Hyundai’s driver, identified as Edward Griffith. An attempt to locate had been issued for Griffith, who allegedly stole the vehicle that Monday and was reported missing.
Griffith was reportedly found shoeless, with a plastic bag over his chest and back, and told the deputy he had not eaten or drunk for three days. He said he was unable to drive the Hyundai any farther and tried walking out, but lost his way before finding the road again.
According to the deputy’s report, Griffith appeared to be suffering hypothermia and frostbite. He was helped into a Pima Police officer’s vehicle, where he was given food and drink and his wet clothing was removed. With helicopters grounded by the week’s rainstorms, a Lifeline ambulance was called.
Bringing Griffith back down the mountain, the officers were met by a Pima Rescue unit who briefly treated Griffith. Then, accompanied by a Pima Rescue medic, they continued on to meet the ambulance.
Lifeline then transported Griffith to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center. As of Friday, Nov. 22, according to a Sheriff's Office report, he was reportedly in stable condition in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
Note: This article has been edited for purposes of clarification.