A man riding a scooter was struck and killed by a car on 20th Avenue Wednesday morning.
According to a Safford Police Department statement, authorities received a 911 call around 10 a.m. about a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the 700 block of 20th Avenue. When police arrived, they found the victim lying in the two-way turn lane and the car in the Safeway shopping center.
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Surveillance videos show the victim left the south entrance of the Walmart and was heading west when he was hit by the car.
Authorities don't believe the driver of the car was impaired.
Safford police declined to release additional information Wednesday evening.