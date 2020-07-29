A Thatcher man whose immigration status was invalid tried to escape the authorities July 25 by hiding in a Safford resident's closet, to no avail.
The man, identified as Christian Badillo, was initially pulled over for speeding by a Safford Police officer at U.S. Highway 70 and Montierth Lane. Badillo said he didn't have a valid driver's license and his Social Security number was suspended because he hadn't renewed his immigration status.
The officer contacted the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Willcox, which confirmed what Badillo said. Badillo was cited for speeding - driving 65 mph in a 4 5mph zone - and taken to the police department to await the Border Patrol's arrival.
According to a police report, Badillo was "cooperative and polite" until it was time to transfer him to Border Patrol custody. An agent advised him he was being taken to Tucson to start the immigration/deportation process.
Badillo's handcuffs were removed before he was transferred to the Border Patrol van. Instead of climbing in, however, he took off running down South 10th Avenue.
Badillo turned into an alley off 7th Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues, and the pursuing officers lost sight of him as they radioed other units. After setting a perimeter, officers located Badillo thanks to a 10th Avenue resident.
The woman approached officers saying a man ran through the house from the back door and asked for help. According to a police report, she thought he ran back out, but allowed officers into the home to search just in case.
During a room-to-room search, Badillo was found hiding in a closet and taken back into custody. The resident didn't know he was there and was "visibly upset," according to police. She said she didn't know Badillo.
Badillo was successfully turned over to the Border Patrol agent. The police report was forwarded to the Graham County Attorney’s Office to determine if he should face charges of escape and criminal trespass.