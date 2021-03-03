Manslaughter charges have been filed against a Globe man accused of killing an off-duty El Paso narcotics detective in a head-on collision near Bylas in February 2020.
According to court documents, in addition to facing the manslaughter count, John Savage, 51, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and three aggravated DUI counts.
Savage is accused of having alcohol and a drug in his system "while driving the wrong way on a highway" Feb. 9, 2020.
Arizona Department of Public Safety accident investigators reported that on that date Savage's pickup truck crossed the center line on U.S. 70 at the bridge just west of Bylas and collided with a pickup carrying Richard Allbee, 51, of El Paso and Norma Allbee, 58.
Richard Allbee, who was also a retired sergeant major in the Texas Army National Guard, was killed and his wife was flown to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson in critical condition with broken arms and ribs.
According to DPS records, Savage was flown to UMC suffering from an open pelvic fracture, dislocated left hip and a possible spinal fracture.
DPS reports also indicated an ice chest with cans of Michelob Ultra was found near Savage's vehicle. Scattered cans of beer were also found nearby, some of them empty.
A witness to the crash told a DPS trooper she saw Savage's vehicle "swaying back and forth on the roadway" before the crash and she thought Savage was on the phone.
According to the report, the witness said she saw Savage drift more than halfway into the opposing lanes of traffic and the other driver "tried to avoid the collision but could not go too far because of the wall on the edge of the bridge."
The trooper quoted the witness as saying "she saw no brake lights and the other vehicle, 'didn't have a chance.'"
Blood drawn at the hospital indicated Savage had a blood alcohol level of 0.065 four hours after the crash and he had Midazolam in his system. The legal limit in Arizona is 0.08.
Midazolam is used before medical procedures and surgery to cause drowsiness, relieve anxiety, and prevent any memory of the event. It is also sometimes given as part of the anesthesia during surgery to produce a loss of consciousness.
Graham County Attorney Scott Bennett said DPS submitted its final report to his office for review on Feb. 23, 2021 and the charges were filed March 1.