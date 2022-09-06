scoop.JPG

A boy in blue concentrates on measuring out dehydrated supplements for a MannaPack, to be distributed through a global charity called Feed My Starving Children.

Saturday, a Safford aircraft hangar pulsed with upbeat Christian music as volunteers with hairnets swarmed tables, measuring, labeling and sealing ingredients into meals called MannaPacks.

The first Feed My Starving Children volunteer event was bustling.

YOUNGSTERS.JPG

Young volunteers get some support at Saturday's Feed My Starving Children community event.
CLEANING SUPPLIES.JPG

Cleaning supplies were at hand for Saturday's Feed My Starving Children meal-preparing event. Each meal cost 24 cents to prepare, according to FMSH staff. 
Shift change.JPG

Volunteers listen to an announcement by a Feed My Starving Children staff member before making way for Saturday's last shift to finish the day. The goal of the weekend event was to produce 7,776 meals for global distribution. 
merch 2.JPG

Hand-woven baskets and clay mugs were some of the merchandise available at a booth set up by host organization Feed My Starving Children. FMSC was selected as a service project is because it will “allow hundreds of Gila Valley residents to gather to commemorate the events of 9/11/2001,” Dr. Rex Bryce said. He and his wife raised around $26,000 to fund the event.

