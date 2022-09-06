Volunteers listen to an announcement by a Feed My Starving Children staff member before making way for Saturday's last shift to finish the day. The goal of the weekend event was to produce 7,776 meals for global distribution.
Hand-woven baskets and clay mugs were some of the merchandise available at a booth set up by host organization Feed My Starving Children. FMSC was selected as a service project is because it will “allow hundreds of Gila Valley residents to gather to commemorate the events of 9/11/2001,” Dr. Rex Bryce said. He and his wife raised around $26,000 to fund the event.
Feed My Starving Children artisanal merchandise was for sale outside the airplane hangar where volunteers packed close to 100,000 meals. The project was spearheaded by members of the Thatcher Stake of the Church of Latter-day Saints, joined by volunteers from congregations in Safford and Pima as well as numerous churches of other faiths, businesses, and neighbors in the community, according to a press release.
Folks of all ages showed up Friday and Saturday at the Safford Regional Airport to help put together shelf-stable stable meals for Feed My Starving Children.
Children as young as 5 were allowed to participate in last weekend's Feed My Starving Children community activism event.
Bulk bins of vitamins, vegetables and rice wait for the next batch of packaging.
Two volunteers take a break before the final shift change on Saturday. Meals were provided with ingredients sourced from General Mills, FMSC staff said.
Saturday, a Safford aircraft hangar pulsed with upbeat Christian music as volunteers with hairnets swarmed tables, measuring, labeling and sealing ingredients into meals called MannaPacks.
The first Feed My Starving Children volunteer event was bustling.
Project staff said the tenth pallet of meals had just been completed, and as the event wound down, with just one shift left for the day, it seemed they’d come close to their goal of 13 pallets.
What did that actually mean?
Well, there are three meals per bag, 36 bags in a box and 36 boxes per pallets. That’s 7,776 meals per pallet, a FMSC spokesperson said. Ultimately, that would mean more than 100,000 meals.
After the pallets are transferred to a warehouse, they’re held for two months to ensure quality control. Then they’re shipped globally to areas struggling with food insecurity.
Area JustServe coordinator Christy Lee was on the scene. She expressed delight with the turnout.
“Oh my goodness, it’s been amazing,” she said.
“My family and I have gone down to Mesa and packaged food,” she said of a regional Feed My Starving Children location.
The point of selecting the Safford mobile food packing event — where FMSC delivers materials for meal assembly — was to get a cross-section of people involved, Lee said. Older folks, for instance, sat at a table affixing labels to packaging. This is an important job, Lee observed, since containers can’t be filled until they’re labeled.
Numerous small children wearing oversized gloves peered over tables to help scoop, vacuum seal and otherwise assist in the meal assembly process.
“It’s just exceeded my expectations,” Lee said.
Safford orthopedist Dr. Rex Bryce and his wife, Valene, coordinated fundraising of more than $26,000 to purchase ingredients for the MannaPack meals. Donations came from individuals and businesses from around the Gila Valley including Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, the town of Thatcher, Open Loop Energy, Gila Valley Clinic, Freeport McMoRan, Kempton Chevrolet, Johnson Motors, Vining Funeral Home and Channon Day Law Office.