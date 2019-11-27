GRAHAM COUNTY- An arrest has been made in the double homicide investigation of Sabrena Martin and Ruben Nicholas Morales.
William Lance Marengo, 28, was charged with two counts of first degree murder on Thursday. According to a press release sent by the Graham County Sheriff Department, these charges related to the homicide investigation of Sabrena Martin and Ruben Nicholas Morales. Bond for Marengo has set at 5 million dollars. Marengo is also being charged with other felony charges related Morales’ and Martin’s investigation.
The murder investigation of Morales and Martin has been ongoing since September when their bodies were found in the Thunderbird Estates.