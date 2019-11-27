Marengo, William

Contributed photo Courtesy of Graham County Sheriff Department:William Lance Marengo, 28.

GRAHAM COUNTY- An arrest has been made in the double homicide investigation of Sabrena Martin and Ruben Nicholas Morales.

William Lance Marengo, 28, was charged with two counts of first degree murder on Thursday. According to a press release sent by the Graham County Sheriff Department, these charges related to the homicide investigation of Sabrena Martin and Ruben Nicholas Morales. Bond for Marengo has set at 5 million dollars. Marengo is also being charged with other felony charges related Morales’ and Martin’s investigation.

Ruben Nicolas Morales, Sabrena Martin

The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified two homicide victims found near Thunderbird Estates as Ruben Nicolas Morales and Sabrena Martin, both missing since early 2019.

The murder investigation of Morales and Martin has been ongoing since September when their bodies were found in the Thunderbird Estates. 

