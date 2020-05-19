A Safford man accused of a double murder avoided trial with a guilty plea Tuesday in Graham County Superior Court and is now facing two life sentences.
William Marengo, 29, admitted killing 36-year-old Ruben Nicolas Morales of Salt Lake City and 22-year-old Sabrena Martin of Safford with a revolver and a machete in January 2019, according to law enforcement.
Tuesday afternoon, Marengo pleaded guilty before Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson to two counts of first-degree murder.
Each count carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
Peterson will decide July 13 if the sentences should be stacked on top of one another or served at the same time.
The murders were committed in a trailer at Thunderbird Mobile Estates that Marengo and his girlfriend, Keyonna Wilson, 26, shared with the victims. Wilson told authorities they were killed Jan. 18, the same day Martin's family reported her missing. Morales was reported missing around the same time.
In August, authorities found Martin and Morales buried in a cellar near the trailer. Their bodies were wrapped in blankets and bound with tape and ropes, with plastic bags over their heads. An Aug. 27 autopsy by the Pima County Medical Examiner revealed both were shot in the head, Morales twice. Martin also received several other wounds, possibly from a machete or hatchet.
According to sheriff's department reports, Marengo originally claimed six drug cartel members killed Morales and Martin in the couple's bedroom, forcing him to watch, then took the bodies away. Marengo said Martin pleaded for her life, saying she had a 3-month-old baby with Morales.
Marengo said one of the cartel members said they need to make an example out of Morales.
Later he changed his story, claiming Wilson manipulated him into killing the victims because they were "bad/evil" people. He said she reloaded the gun while he struggled with Martin after shooting Morales and it was her idea to blame cartel members. Marengo said he took a half-ounce of heroin and $100 from Morales.
At times Marengo said he didn't know why he did what he did.
Detectives quoted him as stating that "he deserves to go to hell" and believed he may get the death penalty.
At another point, the detectives wrote that Marengo, who once served in the military, “told us he was supposed to be a defender of freedom and the American way of life, not a monster.”
Wilson said she was in their room when she heard the shots. She told detectives she was compelled to help Marengo move and bury the bodies, clean the room and dispose of evidence because she was afraid he would harm her and her family. She told authorities the same fear kept her from coming forward.
Wilson said they kept the bodies in a car trunk before burying them in the cellar. They made three trips to the area of the San Jose diversion dam to get rid of evidence, including their clothes, the victims' cell phones and a blowup mattress they used to line the car trunk.
Wilson had previously pleaded guilty to abandoning or concealing a dead body and evidence tampering, both felonies. The first charge comes with probation, but the second carries a prison term. Like Marengo, she will be sentenced on July 13.
Marengo and Wilson stayed in the trailer three days after the slayings, then started moving from motel to motel before heading to Tucson. While there, Marengo sold the gun for $80. At one point he was picked up on a warrant for failing to appear for sentencing on a drug charge in Graham County, but a Pima County judge released him.
On Aug. 21, having returned to Safford, Marengo was arrested on that warrant during a Safford Police shoplifting call. He gave a false name at first, then admitted his identity, according to police.
Following Marengo's arrest, Wilson contacted an attorney who made arrangements for her to speak with detectives.
According to sheriff's reports, detectives were given permission by the county attorney’s office “to go forward with the interview with the only stipulation/agreement being anything K. Wilson stated would not be used against her.”
According to detectives' reports, Wilson led the authorities to the cellar and to the various places where she said she and Marengo disposed of evidence, including bloody carpeting and carpet padding.
Although authorities saw early on in their investigation that the carpeting had been removed from the couples' trailer, they saw no blood or signs of a struggle. Cadaver dogs also failed to alert at the scene, reports indicate.
In September, chemical testing found trace blood evidence at the scene.