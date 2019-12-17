SAFFORD — William Lance Marengo, charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other felony charges related to the deaths of Sabrena Martin and Ruben Nicholas Morales, entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment in Graham County Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon.
Marengo, 28, waived a Dec. 11 preliminary hearing. The next step in the case will be a pretrial conference Feb. 18, 2020.
Graham County Chief Deputy Attorney L. Scott Bennett will represent the state of Arizona, with Dennis McCarthy serving as Marengo’s defense attorney.
Marengo was arrested and charged, with bond set at $5 million, following a Graham County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the killings of Martin and Morales. The bodies of Martin and Morales were discovered in a shallow grave in Thunderbird Mobile Home Estates on Aug. 24, 2019. They were last seen in January 2019, when Martin was reported missing.
Brooke Curley contributed to this article.