Victor Gomez, center, was in and out of House of Hope for two years after dealing with fentanyl abuse. He's pictured here with Graham County Probation Office Gabby Basterrechea and Program Director Jason Baca.
Marge Schade didn’t quite make it to her 100th birthday, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t celebrated.
The longtime owner of the region’s Pepsi distributorship passed away on April 20, but dozens were on hand July 4 at the House of Hope, 640 W. First St., Safford, to honor her special day — one she happened to share with the entire nation — by rededicating the sober living center in her name. It’s now officially the Marge Schade House of Hope.
Schade was credited as being the driving force behind the Hope of Hope’s creation, helping mobilize early support for the idea as well as contributing money and real estate. The land on which the House of Hope sits was donated to the facility after negotiating a land swap for part of it with a neighboring property owner.
“Without Marge’s help, we probably wouldn’t be here,” said Jon Stewart, a member of the facility’s board.
County Supervisor John Howard, who sits on that same board, observed, “When Marge put her mind to something, it happened.”
The House of Hope serves as a transitional home for men who are overcoming drug or alcohol addiction. Residents are required to find employment and pay rent as they break away from environmental pressures that helped sustain their addiction. The average stay is about a year.
Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition Executive Director Kathy Grimes also announced efforts are moving forward to open a second facility for women.
“Stay tuned,” she said.
Tuesday’s celebration included roasted hotdogs, cake and an enthusiastic rendition of “Happy Birthday.” However, perhaps the most meaningful moment was when Program Director Jason Baca presented three former residents of the facility certificates for completing the program.
Baca joked that Cedric Arrellin, Canyon Rogers and Victor Gomez kept him on his toes as they worked their way back into society. Gomez’s story, in particular, stood out. The 22-year-old was in and out of the facility a few times over the past two years due to fentanyl use.
Gomez happens to be the first person Graham County Probation Officer Gabby Basterrechea ever arrested. He said she was the one who put him in the House of Hope. She probably saved his life in the process.
Gomez finished the program in May. He now works for Freeport McMoRan.
Basterrechea had a big hug for Gomez on Tuesday.
“I’m so proud of Victor,” she said, noting that his path to recovery was difficult, even unlikely from a statistical standpoint.
Earlier, County Supervisor Howard shared the inscription that will be on a plaque being crafted for the newly rededicated Marge Schade House of Hope.
It reads, in part:
"The House of Hope began as a dream to help others on their journey to recover. Marge's faith, dedication, and generosity made this dream come true."
Schade’s granddaughter Tiana Cruz recalled tearfully about how much her grandmother wanted to be around for this one last birthday.