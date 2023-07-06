DSC_0024.JPG

Marge Schade's 100th birthday was celebrated Tuesday with a reception at the House of Hope sober living center and a rededication ceremony in her name.

Marge Schade didn’t quite make it to her 100th birthday, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t celebrated.

The longtime owner of the region’s Pepsi distributorship passed away on April 20, but dozens were on hand July 4 at the House of Hope, 640 W. First St., Safford, to honor her special day — one she happened to share with the entire nation — by rededicating the sober living center in her name. It’s now officially the Marge Schade House of Hope.

Although Marge Schade passed away on April 20, her 100th birthday on July 4 was commemorated with a very large cake.
Cedric Arrellin, left, was one of three former House of Hope residents who were presented their graduation certificates on Tuesday. He's shown here with Program Director Jason Baca.
Canyon Rogers, left, completed the program at House of Hope in May after struggling with alcohol abuse. He's pictured here with Program Director Jason Baca.
Victor Gomez, center, was in and out of House of Hope for two years after dealing with fentanyl abuse. He's pictured here with Graham County Probation Office Gabby Basterrechea and Program Director Jason Baca.

