The Safford Pool is opening May 29 at noon. Registration for swim lessons and pool passes will take place beginning Tuesday.
To limit staff and customer contact, city officials would like residents to print and fill out forms prior to arrival. If you do not have a printer available at home, you may fill out your forms when you come to register.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the City of Safford is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of its staff and patrons at the Safford Pool this summer.
Swim team and pool party reservations will not be permitted this season, however the city is offering swim lessons. To help encourage social distancing, classes for swim lessons will be smaller this year and some classes will require a parent/guardian to be present with the child in the water to limit the amount of person to person contact. The city is adding more times for classes so that the number of slots available is still the same as usually offered.
For questions, call 928-432-4140 or email saffordpool@saffordaz.gov. Due to a high volume of call, the city is asking for callers to be patient.
For registration forms, visit http://www.cityofsafford.us/