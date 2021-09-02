From left to right: Payson Dement, 3, Emma Medina, 5, Paisley Melser, 3, and Quintin Hoisington, 4, participate in an activity at the Safford-City Graham County Library's Fun with Math and Science program on Sept. 1.
Photos by Sam Ribakoff
Eastern Arizona Courier
Elizabeth Henley, right, leads a group of 13 kids and their parents in an activity at the Safford-City Graham County Library's Fun with Math and Science program on Sept. 1.
Blake Baker, 3, plays with a triangle at the Safford-City Graham County Library's Fun with Math and Science program on Sept. 1.
Emma Medina, five, plays with a güiro, at the Safford-City Graham County Library's Fun with Math and Science program on Sept. 1.
Carden Hunter, 3, at the Safford-City Graham County Library's Fun with Math and Science program on Sept. 1.
Carden Hunter,3, plays with a binocular at the Safford-City Graham County Library's Fun with Math and Science program on Sept. 1.
On Sept. 1, more than a dozen 3 to 5-year-olds and their parents participated in the library's Fun with Math and Science program. Elizabeth Henley, the library's early literacy coordinator and Paulette LeBlanc talked to the assembled kids and their parents about introducing concepts in the sciences and math to young children by letting them explore and analyze the world using their five senses.