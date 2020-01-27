THATCHER — Eastern Arizona College’s Science and Fine Arts Divisions will host “Tesla from the Machine,” a one-night-only musical presented by Matheatre, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., in the Fine Arts Auditorium.
The doors will open at 7 p.m. for interactive demonstrations by EAC science faculty and students. Admission for both events is free.
In 1892, famed inventor Nikola Tesla awoke with partial amnesia. Using his incredible willpower, he pieced his life back together, memory by memory. “Tesla from the Machine” examines science and humanity through a virtuosic, one-man performance. Live demonstrations of some of Tesla’s most renowned experiments are framed by a touching exploration of what it means to be human in an age of technology.
Alongside scientific content, “Tesla from the Machine” delves into the complicated relationships in the inventor’s life, including his infamous rivalry with Thomas Edison and friendship with Mark Twain.
“At the intersection of arts and academics, Matheatre brings dynamic STEM-based theatrical experiences that offer creative access points to science and math,” said EAC Dean of Instruction Dr. Phil McBride. “This is a great opportunity to celebrate history, diversity, the arts and science with friends and family.”
Best known for the perennial math classroom hit “Calculus: The Musical,” Matheatre is an acclaimed STEM-based touring company, traveling internationally to schools, colleges, theaters and museums with imaginative programming.
For more information contact McBride at 928-428-8404 or by e-mail at phil.mcbride@eac.edu.