If you haven't driven around downtown Safford after dark lately, it's definitely worth the trip. Oh, and here are some facts about the annual display you may not know:
- There are approximately 10,000 lights on each tall pine tree on the corners of City Hall Lawn.
- It takes five parks staff members one month to put up over 100,000 lights. They start during the last week of October to make sure they're ready for the Safford Downtown Association’s annual tree lighting and Merry Main Street event the day after Thanksgiving.
- The artificial tree installed on City Hall Lawn is 25-feet tall.
- The cypress trees in front of City Hall that are lit are 75-feet tall.
- The bow on City Hall is 15-feet wide and 25-feet long.
- The city's electric department hangs the wreaths and garland on Main Street.
- The sleigh and reindeer on City Hall lawn were built by the city’s building maintenance department.
- The sleigh stands at 15-feet tall.
- The reindeer used to be 18-feet tall, but strong winds took them out two years in a row, so smaller 8-feet tall reindeer were constructed to better withstand the winds.
- The Nativity has been displayed on the City Hall Lawn for over 15 years. It was originally sponsored by nearly two dozen local businesses and organizations.
- The Nativity is installed every year by Eastern Arizona College's Catholic Newman Center.