Two of Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis' biggest supporters, Mayor C.B. Fletcher and council member Deborah Barr, are still reeling from last week's turn of events that resulted in Lewis' resignation and worry they may have difficulty finding a replacement that can keep them on the path Lewis set for the town.
Not only is he sad about Lewis' decision to resign Aug. 5, but the "whole town" is, Fletcher said.
"I'm just very disappointed," Fletcher said. "There's been a lot of improvements made in Pima under Sean. He had us on a great track to do wonderful things, to do great things and those are all gone now."
According to city officials, a preliminary audit conducted in the spring showed Lewis had failed to turn in some receipts and did not properly document others. The council voted, 3-2, to retain Lewis in May, but when the final audit revealed last week that Lewis had used the town's credit and debit cards for personal use, council members Lucas Hoopes and Sherrill Teeters called for his immediate termination. Two days later, Lewis resigned. His last day is Aug. 19.
Lewis has explained in interviews that a family member was unexpectedly hospitalized last year and he flew out of town to be there. Over that weekend, his bank canceled his credit card believing some charges to be fraudulent and Lewis said he used the town’s credit card to sustain him. He said he paid it back within two weeks.
The other “personal charges” stem from the fact he was held accountable for town purchases he wasn’t able to provide receipts for. He said he’s since paid off the balance.
He resigned because of the divisiveness his actions have caused, Lewis said, adding that he hopes the Town Council can move forward so the town can continue to progress.
Barr said the Town of Pima will "absolutely" lose the momentum it has under Lewis' leadership and it'll take a new town manager six to 12 months to "get to where they need to be."
"Sean is leaving a tremendous legacy," Barr said. "He's done so much good for this town in the last four years. He's taken it further than it has ever been before. There are a lot of projects underway right now and he's taking with him a wealth of knowledge."
It's going to be "almost impossible to find someone of Sean's caliber," Barr said.
Hoopes and Teeters' move to fire Lewis came as a huge surprise to her; she thought the matter had been taken care of in May, Barr said.
"Sean screwed up, no doubt, but was it a mortal sin? I didn't think so," she said.
Teeter and Hoopes have said they thought Lewis was an excellent town manager but they couldn't abide by his financial oversights.
“I think Sean has done an incredible job with the Town of Pima, but when you deal with public funds and misappropriate public funds and all of the issues that we’ve gone through, I’m not OK with that and I don’t think members of the Town of Pima should be OK with that either,” Hoopes said the night Lewis resigned.
Accomplishments
Fletcher provided a long list of Lewis' accomplishments since taking the town manager job in July 2017.
He said more than 45 uninhabited buildings and houses have been removed, allowing new businesses and homeowners to purchase those properties. Flood-prone areas are now less likely to flood because channels have been cleaned at Lewis' direction and hundreds of thousands of dollars of grant funding have poured in because of his work, Fletcher said.
Contractors in the area have "nothing but praise" for Lewis because of his knowledge as the town's building inspector and his willingness to help them, the mayor said.
Lewis was responsible for bringing Optimal Health Systems to Pima and it has grown from 14 employees to more than 40, Fletcher said.
"I had five different builders call me asking me what was going to happen to their projects and I told them, 'Nothing.' We're going to go forward," Fletcher said. "I'm going to meet with Sean to get up to speed and he told me he'd be available if we had any questions."
Under Lewis' leadership, Pima has "quit being a training ground for other police departments" because it now offers competitive pay and the fire department is filled with well-trained personnel who have new equipment available to them, Fletcher said.
Pima's police officers were driving cars with more than 100,000 miles and Lewis got the town into a lease program, he said.
"The maintenance bills were killing us," Fletcher said.
The town's sewage department is no longer in arrears because Lewis reached an agreement with the Graham County Electric Cooperative to take over the billing for the town, Fletcher said, adding people are now paying their bills because the co-op has the ability to turn off the gas, water and electric of those who don't.
"That's Sean Lewis and the list keeps going from there," Fletcher said. "I'm just flabbergasted. I'm very disappointed."
Lewis' position will soon be posted with the League of Arizona Cities and Towns and locally, he said.
"I'd like to have a town manager with city/town manager experience, accounting experience and knowledge of Arizona laws," Fletcher said.
In order to attract someone, Fletcher said he'd promote Pima's progressive nature, noting that since the last census the town has probably gained 30 to 40% more people.
"It's going to be difficult" to replace Lewis, not only because what he was able to accomplish, but because of his love for the community and his ability to build camaraderie, Fletcher said.
"I'm very sorry to see it happen the way it happened and I wish him the best of luck," Fletcher said. "I just can't believe the level of pain and injury inflicted upon him by some of our council."
The situation is what it is, Barr said.
"There is nothing I can do about it. It's just a shame what happened and it shouldn't have happened, but we need to move on and get past it," Barr said. "I don't care one way or another about the other council members' feelings about me or my personal feelings about them. My only concern is the Town of Pima. Personal feelings are of no consequence. It's what's best for the town."