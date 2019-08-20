SAFFORD — The Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center Auxiliary announced the location for the 2019 Christmas House at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Bryant McNeill, 172 Spencer Lane in Thatcher.
Dr. McNeill is a hospitalist at MGRMC.
Audrey and Bryant McNeill have only lived in Thatcher since 2017, but they have attended the last two Christmas Houses and offered to host Christmas House in their own beautiful home for this year’s 46th annual fund-raiser in support of the hospital and the auxiliary.
Second Vice President and Christmas House Chair Elizabeth Hinton noted that this year’s event will be held Friday, Nov. 8, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon.
This year’s Christmas House will include many of the favorite features the community has enjoyed in previous years. Friday evening features refreshments and a live auction. The annual bake sale on Saturday morning will be followed by a raffle drawing.
Handmade Christmas decorations may be purchased both days, and Santa Claus is expected to make an appearance again this year. Plus the recent tradition of live Christmas music and caroling will be reprised.
Christmas House is the major annual fund-raiser of the hospital’s auxiliary. All proceeds from the event are used to purchase patient care equipment.
Tickets are $2 each, good for both days, and can be purchased in the MGRMC Gift Shop, from an auxiliary member or at the door.