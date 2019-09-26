SAFFORD — Members of U.S. Senator Martha McSally’s staff will be holding office hours in Clifton and Safford on Oct. 1, to meet one-on-one with constituents who may need help with a federal agency or department.
Mobile office hours offer residents in communities the convenience of meeting in person with a member of the senator’s team to discuss problems or issues they may have with a federal agency. Common issues often involve U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Social Security Administration, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Internal Revenue Service.
"It is a top priority of mine to assist Arizonans when they need help navigating federal bureaucracies,” McSally said. “By deploying our office resources to communities across the state, we ensure that every Arizonan has access to the constituent services they may need.”
The following is a list of upcoming mobile office hours and locations:
Tuesday, October 1, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Greenlee County Courthouse Annex, Coronado Room, 2nd Floor, 253 5th St., Clifton
Tuesday, October 1, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Safford City-Graham County Library, Claridge Room, 808 S. 7th Ave., Safford
Constituents who are unable to make these office hours may call the senator’s Tucson office for assistance at 520-670-6334.