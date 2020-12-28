Despite what you might think, not all Christmas elves are diminutive and work at the North Pole. In fact, there are three elves right here in the Gila Valley that are 6 feet, 7 inches, tall.
What? You haven’t heard about the Top Shelf Elves?
Meet Ed Taylor, Clay Hargis and Wes Hargis, who call themselves the Top Shelf Elves because they can easily reach the top shelf in any store.
However, that’s not what they’re becoming well known for.
The trio have spent the last two Christmases delivering presents to children whose parents are struggling and they’re planning on expanding their efforts next year.
Last year, Safford High School teacher Ed Taylor was asked to dress as an elf at the school’s annual Frolic holiday dance. He decided to ask his good friends the Hargis twins to join him.
Ed’s wife, Treisa Taylor, a kindergarten teacher at Lafe Nelson School, asked the trio if they’d mind dropping off some gifts on the way for one of her students. They obliged and played their roles to the hilt.
This year, Treisa Taylor said her husband contacted the Hargis twins and asked them if they wanted to play elves again.
“They said, ‘Our favorite part was delivering to that little girl. So can we just do that? Can we just deliver presents to needy kids?’” she said.
The teachers at Lafe Nelson nominated families in need and before too long a pile of gifts were purchased by school staff, the Hargis and Taylor families and Graham County Judge Michael Petersen and his family. A group of SHS students wrapped them and the Top Shelf Elves delivered them Dec. 22.
They didn’t stop there. The Elves popped in at Walmart and Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center to visit with youngsters, too.
Ed Taylor knew the Hargis brothers would agree to don the extra extra large elf costumes because they are “fun and funny” men who have joined him in some escapades before.
Clay Hargis said the trio met several years ago.
“My brother and I were doing a skit for a Scout camp as hillbillies. During the skit Ed suddenly appeared from the crowd as our long lost brother and we have been ‘brothers’ ever since,” Hargis said.
“Priceless” is the word used by Taylor and Hargis to describe the children’s reactions when they show up at their door.
“The kids come to the door first and sometimes they’re a little bit scared, but we get to talking to them a little bit and tell them that we found out that they were on Santa’s nice list,” Taylor said. “We have a clipboard that shows the naughty and the nice and we tell them we found their names on the nice list and congratulate them for that. We tell them that we had to bring something early for them, and the parents play right in with it, especially with the younger kids.”
Their faces just light up when presented a bag full of gifts, Taylor said.
“It is truly a magical moment. It is the reason why we do what we do — to be able to kneel down and show the children that they are on the nice list and to see them respond as we hand them gifts from Santa,” said Hargis, an emergency room physician. “They are so genuinely happy. Every interaction we have had has been the same. The kids are jumping up and down, smiling ear to ear, bright shining faces as they receive the gifts. It truly is indescribable.”
The reaction is much the same when they head to Walmart.
According to Taylor, the trio finds parents with small children at the store.
“We tell them, ‘Hey, guess what? We found your name on the nice parents list, but what’s their name?’ And they’ll tell us. And we’ll say, ‘Yeah, we thought so. We found you on the nice list. Great job. Keep doing good.’”
He and his friends are truly blessed, but it’s the teachers who have the tough jobs, Taylor said. They compile the list, collect the donations and buy the gifts.
“We don’t have the hard job. We just get to dress up and play around and give gifts away,” he said.
Hargis said he is touched again and again when delivering presents.
“Some of the children ask if there are any gifts for one of their brothers or sisters, making sure that everybody has a gift. That’s a really tender moment,” he said.
The men are hoping to add Safford’s two other elementary schools to the list next year.
“Nothing equals the experience of bringing joy into a child’s life. Nothing equals seeing the gratitude in their parents faces,” Hargis said.