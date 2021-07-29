Melanie Tluczek is leaving her position as Gila Watershed Partnership’s executive director, but not until she finds her replacement.
Tluczek, who began her job with the GWP nonprofit in 2017, will start her new job at the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy in Scottsdale in January.
Family obligations led to her difficult decision, she said.
“I’m going to miss Graham and Greenlee counties, I’m going to miss living here in this community a lot, but it was the right decision for my family at this time and I’m very happy that my new employer is allowing me six months to make the transition, so we can get a new director in here and trained,” she said.
Since she began working with the GWP, she has learned a lot about working with local funding sources and not underestimating the creativity of rural communities, she said. Also, she has learned about the unique challenges rural communities with smaller populations face.
“I’m continually impressed with how much our communities get done with what they have through resourcefulness and persistence,” she said. “I think it’s always really impressive when smaller rural communities have thriving vibrant programs and nonprofits like we have here.”
The GWP has multiple programs and projects underway, but the biggest project and the one she’s most proud of is the future Linear Park, which will be a 12-mile park along the Gila River’s south bank from Graveyard Wash, east of Safford, to Reay Lane in Thatcher and one that may eventually connect to the valley’s shared-use trail system.
“I really believe that it’s going to get built and be a really important asset to this community, so I’m very proud off that,” she said.
She hopes she’ll be able to accomplish much more with the park in her remaining months.
“I will continue to move it forward, and the new executive director will take it on and move it forward after me. My hope is to get it funded before I leave so the next person can run with it,” she said.
Tluczek hopes to find someone who is passionate about the job, but also knowledgeable.
“I’m looking for someone who is creative, who sees the potential in the organization and the community. Who has the knowledge to run a nonprofit and the environmental knowledge to understand what we do,” she said. “Also, someone who will listen to and respect this community while responding to its needs.”
She plans to tell the next director that the group has a lot of potential and a long history of working with the community. The new director will be stepping into a well-established, respected organization with a lot of goals, she said.
“We have the tamarisk leaf beetle here, we’re going to see a lot of habitat change within the next few years and that is going to require a very creative and experimental approach, so that’s huge,” she said. “Restoration in degraded areas like San Simon, there’s a lot of places where erosion is a problem and we want to continue helping agencies restore those areas. We also want to see the San Francisco River and Blue River de-listed for E. coli. We want to see those E. coli levels come down to where it’s safe year-round. And that’s a big job as well.”
Although these projects are a lot of work, she hopes the next director will see the values of these goals.
During her time at GWP, said she’s helped the group work well together, stay on point and come up with creative solutions to problems. She’s also proud of the organization’s “strong” board of directors.
Tluczek is also especially proud of the organization’s nursery. Four years ago, the nursery was still a start-up and was mostly used to supply plants for restoration programs.
“Our nursery is now twice the size that it was. We have about four times the number of plants, and we pull in over $50,000 a year for the organization. We provide employment and volunteer opportunities for numerous people, and we have our sales, which has a lot of educational value for the public. People come here, they learn about native plants, and they get an opportunity to purchase them,” she said. “The nursery has grown exponentially in the last four years and that’s something that we’re all very proud of.”
She only regrets she hasn’t been able to expand the workspace for her growing staff.
“We’ve tried and not been able to find a funder who will fund that capacity building. We’re going to continue trying. I would have liked to see that happen here, but that’s something that the next person I believe will able to make happen,” she said.
She’ll take away many fond memories of working in Graham and Greenlee counties, Tluczek said.
“I am eternally grateful to this community for embracing me and my family, for believing in the GWP these last four years and for everything they have taught me personally. I will carry that with me,” she said.
In announcing Tluczek’s departure, GWP Chairman Danny Smith said she has done an “amazing professional job in leading” the GWP and they wished her well.
“With Melanie’s dedication we have furthered our mission to improve the water quantity and water quality in the watershed through projects which build strong relationships that benefit the people of our watershed,” Smith wrote in a news release.