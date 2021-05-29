A Safford U.S. Army Special Forces member killed during Vietnam and all other military service members who have lost their lives in service to the United States were honored Saturday morning at Gila Valley Memorial Gardens.
Dozens gathered just feet away from the grave site of Sgt. Walter "Bruce" Foote for a 40-minute service where members of the Special Forces Chapter XXII prayed and read moving tributes.
They honored the 25,000 military members who died during the American Revolution, the 562,000 who died during the Civil War, the 116,000 who died during World War I, the 408,000 who died during World War II and the 54,000 who died during the Vietnam war. They also remembered the untold number who died during the Cold War, the 363 who died during the First Gulf War and the thousands who have died during the war on terror.
The Gila Valley Honor Guard gave a 21-gun salute. They also placed a wreath at Foote's grave as "Taps" played and his sister, Diane Layton of Litchfield Park, watched from nearby.
Layton, 70, said she still misses her big brother, especially at family gatherings and holidays. She often wonders what kind of an influence he would have had on those closest to him over the years.
Special Forces Association Arizona Chapter 22 President Dan DuRocher told those gathered that Foote was killed in action on March 6, 1970 when an enemy force attacked his designated landing zone. The 21-year-old stayed there, requesting and adjusting helicopter gunship strikes until the gunships ran out of ammunition and were withdrawing. Wounded and unable to move, Foote continued to place suppressive fire on the enemy until they overtook his position.
He was posthumously awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart for his actions. He also received the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, the Parachute Badge, the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with campaign stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with service bar and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry.
DuRocher reminded people Memorial Day isn't about a three-day weekend, burgers and beer. It's a time to remember, reflect and heal, he said.
Chapter member Ted Rhodes read the following during the service:
Bury me with solders
By Rev. Charles R. Fink
I’ve played a lot of roles in life;
I’ve met a lot of men.
I’ve done some things I’d like to think
I wouldn’t do again
And though I’m young, I’m old enough
To know someday I’ll die.
And think about what lies beyond, And
Besides whom I would lie.
Perhaps it doesn’t matter much;
Still if I had my choice,
I’d want a grave amongst soldiers when
At last death quells my voice
I’m sick of the hypocrisy
Of lectures by the wise
I’ll take the man with all his flaws
Who goes, though scared, and dies.
The troops I know were commonplace;
They didn’t want the war
They fought because their fathers and
Their father’s fathers had before.
They cursed and killed and wept –
God knows they’re easy to deride –
But bury me with men like these;
They faced the guns and died.
It’s funny when you think of it,
The way we got along.
We’d come from different worlds
To live in one, where no one belongs
I didn’t even like them all and,
I’m sure they’d all agree.
Yet, I would give my life for them,
I hope. Some would for me.
So bury me with soldiers, please
Though much maligned they be
Yes, bury me with soldiers, for
I miss their company.
We will not soon see their like again
We’ve had our fill of war.
But, bury me with men like them
Till someone else does more!