Patriotic music accompanied the thunder of footbeats as local firefighters and community members participated in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Monday night at Eastern Arizona College's John Mickelson Field in Thatcher.
Photos of the first responders who lost their lives in New York on Sept. 11, 2001, lined the bleachers of Eastern Arizona College's John Mickelson Stadium Monday night as students, first responders and others joined together to commemorate their sacrifice at the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.
The stair climb began shortly after 5 p.m. following the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, and it continued until 9:30 p.m. Participants were grouped and tasked with climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. They included local firefighters navigating the stands in full gear, some even carrying axes.
Leah Meehl, the event organizer and a middle school teacher in Thatcher, shared that she initiated the climb organization in 2017. Initially, it was exclusively for middle school students during their physical education hour. Students would navigate a course through the stands in groups of five, repeating it six times, until they had collectively walked an equivalent of 2,071 steps.
That worked fine as long as Sept. 11 was falling on a school day, but once weekends came into play, Meehl could no longer make it mandatory for her students.
"That's when it evolved into more of a community event," she said. "Every year I wonder if anybody is going to show up. Since last year it was on a Sunday, I was worried, but everybody came. It's pretty cool. I have my P.E. students choose a firefighter and do a biography on them. They know the person they're remembering."
Students sign the name of the person they climbed for on a banner once they are done.
"Every year, it's just a way to feel a little bit of connection in some way, no matter how small," Meehl said.
