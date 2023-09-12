230916-news-stairs

The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb started shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday.

Photos of the first responders who lost their lives in New York on Sept. 11, 2001, lined the bleachers of Eastern Arizona College's John Mickelson Stadium Monday night as students, first responders and others joined together to commemorate their sacrifice at the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

The stair climb began shortly after 5 p.m. following the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, and it continued until 9:30 p.m. Participants were grouped and tasked with climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. They included local firefighters navigating the stands in full gear, some even carrying axes.

Local firefighters joined in the stair climb Monday, wearing their gear and some carrying axes. 
Patriotic music accompanied the thunder of footbeats as local firefighters and community members participated in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Monday night at Eastern Arizona College's John Mickelson Field in Thatcher. 
Local firefighters and police officers participate in the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Monday night. 
Leading the way, local firefighters traverse the bleachers at the Eastern Arizona College's John Mickelson Field on Monday. 
Children's artwork decorated the bleachers for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. 
Thatcher Middle School students descend the first bank of bleachers Monday night as adults and first responders follow. 

