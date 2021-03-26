Three jailed migrants were granted their freedom Wednesday because of a priority shift within the Department of Homeland Security, according to a ICE spokeswoman.
For the past several years, the U.S. Marshals Service has had a contract with the Graham County Sheriff's Office to hold people charged with unlawfully entering the U.S. within their facility. Normally, ICE officers pick up such inmates and transport them to one of their detention facilities.
On Wednesday, ICE ordered three migrants to be released, but said they would not be transporting them elsewhere, leaving the migrants stranded and the fate of 12-15 others still in the jail in question.
On Friday, Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe, a spokeswoman with ICE, provided the following statement:
“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is now implementing the civil immigration enforcement priorities directed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Jan. 20, to focus its limited resources on threats to national security, border security and public safety. ICE will continue to carry out is duty to enforce the laws of the United States in accordance with the Department’s national security and public safety mission.”
According to the directive issued on Jan. 20, the border security priorities include people apprehended at the border or at ports of entry while trying to get into the U.S. on or after Nov. 1, 2020.
The public safety priorities include those people who have been convicted of an "aggravated felony" and are considered to be a threat to public safety.
Graham County receives $53 a day to hold the migrants and over the course of 2020, the jail housed 125 of them, said Mike Cochran, Graham County jail commander.
The money received from the U.S. Marshals Service goes directly to jail operations, Allred said.
Allred assumes ICE will also direct him to release the remaining migrants in his facility shortly.
Every migrant who is released will be given access to a phone and help with transportation, but only if family members don't provide assistance, he said.
“Most of these guys have families that live out here and are already here,” Allred said. “They have family they can go to. It’s just a matter of them getting there.”
Allred said he doesn't just want to turn the migrants "loose in our community."
"They don't want to be here, but some have the means to get to where they want to go and some don't," he said.
As for the three released Wednesday, Allred said they spent less than $50 each to help them with transportation. That money isn't much considering the length of time they spent in the jail at $53 a day, he said.
Allred said he still has not heard directly from ICE, but believes the new policy is a direct result of the election of President Joe Biden.
The new directive comes at the same time that U.S. border authorities resumed the practice of releasing asylum-seekers apprehended along the Arizona-Mexico border directly to communities throughout the state.
In late 2018 and early 2019, Tucson and other communities had to scramble to set up migrant shelters when asylum seekers flooded the border and turned themselves in to ICE.
On Wednesday, the president appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to lead efforts to stem migration across the U.S.-Mexico border because of a surge in undocumented migrant children unaccompanied by parents.
According to NBC news, a senior administration official said Harris' role would focus on both curbing the current flow of migrants and implementing a long-term strategy that addresses the root causes of migration.