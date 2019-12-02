SAFFORD — Rain might have soaked the Gila Valley Friday morning, but it would not dampen the evening’s holiday celebration on Main Street.
Skies cleared just in time for the 18th annual Merry Main Street and Christmas Tree Lighting, though temperatures remained chilly, and Valley families flocked to downtown Safford to see the Christmas tree and City Hall lit.
Families lined up outside the Safford Theatre to visit and take pictures with Santa Claus, who greeted children in the theatre lobby. Meanwhile, in the Main Street Cafe, Mrs. Claus greeted holiday revelers of all ages.
After seeing Santa, families had plenty of other things to enjoy, including holiday lights, jump castles and rides, a mechanical reindeer, the annual Downtown treasure hunt, children’s karaoke, food vendors and local stores, a children’s train ride and the wooden reindeer and sleigh large enough to seat families.