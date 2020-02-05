SAFFORD — A man with three felony warrants was netted last week by Safford Police officers, who reportedly caught him with nearly six grams of methamphetamine.
On the afternoon of Jan. 27, police were informed that the subject, Eric William Lopez, was seen at the Safford City-Graham County Library. A responding officer spotted Lopez near the library entrance. Lopez reportedly turned away from the officer, ignored a command to stop, and fled on foot toward 7th Avenue.
Turning north on 7th, Lopez was brought to a stop when he tripped over a curb, colliding with a road sign. He was then apprehended and taken into custody.
During a search incident to arrest, police reportedly found a silk bag and a canvas bag in Lopez’s pockets. The former reportedly contained a glass meth pipe, while the latter held 5.8 grams of meth. Lopez was booked into the Graham County Jail on his warrants, as well as possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. The police report was forwarded to the Graham County Attorney for review.
