The Mount Graham Regional Medical Center Auxiliary is trying to track down anyone who has been a member over its 50-year history.
The Auxiliary is planning a reunion to celebrate 50th anniverary on April 6. The reunion will take place at 2 p.m. in the MGRMC board room.
The origins of the club can be traced to a meeting of the Safford Women's Club, where members decided an auxiliary should be formed to benefit the community hospital scheduled to open that fall. Forty-seven people signed a charter, and their first assignment was to clean the hospital for the open house in November.
Over the years, Auxiliary members have worked the switchboard, the gift shop and the information desk. They have taken baby photos, sewed masks, repaired gowns, distributed refreshments, and registered patients in the ER and the lab.
The Christmas House was an annual tradition for many families in the community. Other fundraisers include the gift shop, raffles and auctions. The Auxiliary has raised more than $800,000 for hospital equipment so far.
Past Auxiliary members or readers who know how to contact a past member are asked to call or text Carolyn Dabbs at (928) 965-5494 or Teri Thiessen at (928) 965-1549, or stop by the information desk at the hospital.