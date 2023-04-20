DSC_0449 (3).JPG

Several current and former members of Mount Graham Regional Medical Center's Auxiliary were on hand for the organization's 50th anniversary reunion.

Some 45 active, affiliate and retired members of the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center Auxiliary gathered in the hospital’s boardroom on April 6 to celebrate the organization’s 50 years of service to the hospital.

The origins of the club can be traced to a meeting of the Safford Women's Club, where members decided an auxiliary should be formed to benefit the community hospital scheduled to open that fall. Forty-seven people signed a charter, and their first assignment was to clean the hospital for the open house in November.

Auxiliary members and guests perused scrapbooks created over the past five decades to memorialize patients who have passed away. The scrapbooks are kept in a cabinet near the hospital's reception desk.
Joyce Alred holds up the certificate of appreciation she was presented as the MGRMC Auxiliary's only active member through its 50-year history.

