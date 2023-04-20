Auxiliary members and guests perused scrapbooks created over the past five decades to memorialize patients who have passed away. The scrapbooks are kept in a cabinet near the hospital's reception desk.
Some 45 active, affiliate and retired members of the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center Auxiliary gathered in the hospital’s boardroom on April 6 to celebrate the organization’s 50 years of service to the hospital.
The origins of the club can be traced to a meeting of the Safford Women's Club, where members decided an auxiliary should be formed to benefit the community hospital scheduled to open that fall. Forty-seven people signed a charter, and their first assignment was to clean the hospital for the open house in November.
Although most of the current Auxiliary volunteers are retirees, that wasn’t true back in 1973. At that time, the organization attracted a large number of young housewives whose contributions included assisting patients at the front desk, making caps for newborns, taking baby photos, manning the gift shop, delivering snack trays and raising funds for new equipment.
Many of those duties have disappeared over time due to changing healthcare regulations, but the volunteers maintain their post at the front desk and they continue to raise money through gift shop sales, said Auxiliary President Elizabeth Hinton. Over the years they’ve raised nearly $1 million for the hospital, she said.
MGRMC Director of Nursing Lori Ray has marveled at Auxiliary’s ability to come through for the hospital.
“Every time I come to them, they say yes,” she said.
One Auxiliary member, Joyce Allred, of Safford, has been active in the group from the start. She was presented a certificate of appreciation at April 6 gathering. In addition to her work with the Auxiliary, Allred also serves as a volunteer for the American Cancer Society at MGRMC’s Cancer Center. A cancer survivor herself, Allred said she uses her own experience as context for offering encouragement to other patients.
“I’m kind of a cheerleader for the cancer patients,” she said.
Allred said she values the relationships she has developed with patients and as well as with the other members of the Auxiliary. She said without those relationships, she expects she would lead a very solitary life.