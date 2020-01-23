SAFFORD — Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center Auxiliary announced its new executive board for 2020.
On Jan. 13, Lori Monteith, Elizabeth Hinton, Virginia Slusher, Joyce Flamm and Elda Allred were installed as the executive board members.
Outgoing President Shari Jones said that members of the auxiliary worked 13,728 hours this year at the hospital, and the auxiliary purchased the following equipment for patient needs: two infusion kits, three knee CPM (assists with circulation after knee surgery) and a wheel chair.
Members were also recognized for their many hours of service. Joyce Flamm has 7,000 hours and Carolyn Dabbs has 8,000 total hours worked over many years of service.
Roland Knox, MGRMC CEO, spoke with the group about his vision for the future of this hospital, and the trio of Shari Jones, Nolan Jones and Sonia Watkins performed musical selections as entertainment.