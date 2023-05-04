Photo 7 Beginning the trail in the superstition wilderness.jpg

Starting off on one of the toughest treks of their lives, Troy and Misty Bischoff stand at the beginning of the Grand Enchantment Trail two months ago.

Troy and Misty Bischoff, along with their dog Dante, set out to hike the 770 miles of the Grand Enchantment Trail two months ago, pausing in Safford for rest and supplies.

The Bischoffs said they work two years of every three in order to take the third year off to hike the world. This year they chose the Grand Enchantment Trail as their adventure. Misty is employed as a bartender and Troy is a landscaper in the rural town of White Cloud, Mich. They own their own home, making it much easier for them to support their hiking endeavors.

Misty Bischoff surveys the view of the Pinaleno Mountain range.
Misty Bischoff stands in Walnut Canyon, which she described as her favorite scenic view and experience of the Grand Enchantment Trail thus far.
Misty and Troy Bischoff stand at a gate in Roger’s Canyon, which Troy said was his favorite hiking experience of their journey along the Grand Enchantment Trail.
Troy Bischoff stands next to a large tree in Klondkye.
Troy Bischoff stands in the Superstition Mountain area at the beginning he and his wife's hike two months ago.

