Troy and Misty Bischoff, along with their dog Dante, set out to hike the 770 miles of the Grand Enchantment Trail two months ago, pausing in Safford for rest and supplies.
The Bischoffs said they work two years of every three in order to take the third year off to hike the world. This year they chose the Grand Enchantment Trail as their adventure. Misty is employed as a bartender and Troy is a landscaper in the rural town of White Cloud, Mich. They own their own home, making it much easier for them to support their hiking endeavors.
Most of the time they travel together, but they stay in contact with family members whenever they are in cell phone service. They have been hiking for the past decade, and Misty said she was grateful they had some experience under their hiking boots before they tried the Grand Enchantment Trail.
The couple began their trek outside of Phoenix, with the final destination being Albuquerque, N.M. On their way to Phoenix, they parked their vehicle at the Graham County Chamber of Commerce and caught a ride the remainder of the way before returning to Safford on foot.
A rough trek
“This isn’t the most intense trail or the longest, but definitely the hardest,” Misty said. “Finding the routes were hard. Some trails were non-existent. We’ve had to get new shoes after only 200 miles. It’s a hard trail, and we’re only a third of the way there, but we’ve already walked through our shoes.”
Troy said the Sonoran Desert was especially difficult because of the lack of shade, the scarcity of the water combined with high temperatures. In order to continue on the trail, the couple would find shade and rest through the hottest parts of the day, hiking in the early morning hours.
The terrain itself is more brutal, they said. Rock and pebble are hard beneath their feet — a far cry from the soft grasses and earth of Michigan.
Troy and Misty both agreed the Grand Enchantment Trail is not truly a trail for a novice hiker due to its difficulty.
“Have experience,” Troy said. “Don’t make it your first hike. The navigation is tricky. I also wouldn’t do it solo because on this trail when you’re by yourself you are out there by yourself in the truest form.”
Lessons learned
“Safety first,” Misty said. “I’ve learned that you can pick your own route. For instance, we chose not to go over snowy Mount Graham and decided to go around it instead.”
Another lesson Misty said she has come to accept is that it doesn’t matter if they finish and reach their final destination.
“It’s important to let the little things go, too,” she said. “Get up early and hike, then take afternoon siestas.”
“Enjoy it. It’s more about being out there than crushing the miles. It’s about being in the country,” Troy said.
Exciting moments
Together Troy and Misty both had favorite elements of the trail they had crossed together. Misty’s favorite and most exciting location so far was Walnut Canyon. Walnut Canyon is located in northern Arizona, about 10 miles southeast of Flagstaff. It is a national monument that features a stunning collection of ancient cliff dwellings, as well as numerous hiking trails and other recreational opportunities.
“There was something about it,” she said. “It was so beautiful. I didn’t care that we had to walk through water repeatedly or that I got gravel in my shoes. It was so beautiful; it was intense.”
To Troy, Rogers Canyon, in the Superstition Wilderness Area of Tonto National Forest was especially breathtaking. He also appreciated the historic cliff dwellings of the ancient native civilizations.
Setting a routine
The Bischoffs' day begins at 3 a.m. They get up, drink their coffee and have their oatmeal for breakfast. Together, they break camp; collect their things, including their three person tent, and resume their long walk through Arizona.
Their dog is a 10-year-old German shepherd, and they take care to rest whenever the dog needs a break. They take a lunch near mid-day after finding shade, preferably near water. Around 4 p.m. they gather their possessions and begin walking again until it’s either too dark to see or they are too tired to go further.
“It’s nice if we can be near water,” Misty said.
Finding a good source of water helps cool them as well as ensures that they will have good water throughout the next day. The only time they struggled finding an adequate water source was through the Sonoran Desert, Troy said. They have water filters for purifying water they find along the way.
Predators
Although the couple has been hiking for a decade in some intensely remote areas, they have never had a close encounter with a worrisome predator. In one instance, Misty said she could recall a female mountain lion who didn’t want to vacate the area because she had offspring, but the couple didn’t feel threatened during that situation. During their trek across this part of the Grand Enchantment Trail, they have seen many wildlife tracks, however.
Cougar and bear tracks abound on the trail, but the only predator they had come across so far was a coyote, Misty said.
Although it wasn’t a predator, one of the most remarkable animals the couple had encounter was in the Noon Creek camping spot, Troy said.
“We encountered the resident skunk,” he said. “It was huge.”
A docile creature, the skunk was roughly 2.5 feet in length, and it came to Noon Creek every night for water. It didn’t bother them, but Troy and Misty paid the creature the respect it deserved and left it alone.
Camping near water means wildlife will always come in the vicinity of their sleeping area, they said. Troy said he doesn't let that worry him. He said he chooses to stay asleep in the tent, knowing that whatever creatures are outside will probably leave them alone. If he does awaken in the middle of the night, he said he rolls over and goes back to sleep.
What the couple does find intimidating are the huge swarms of bees that will pass over them. Clouds of buzzing wings and potentially angry swarms are everywhere on the trail, Troy said.
“Whenever we see them coming we drop down and lay on our bellies and these huge swarms fly over us,” he said.
The experience
“The most alluring element of this hike is just being outside and just being us,” Misty said.
“I enjoy getting a little feral,” Troy said. “Also I like the exercise. Because of it, you’re always in a good mood.”
Having a resting spot in Safford has been enjoyable, Misty said. It is one of the larger towns the trail goes directly through. Because they were able to park their car at the Chamber of Commerce, they’ve been able to explore the community.
“The people are very nice and very helpful," Troy said. "It (Safford) is an oasis.”