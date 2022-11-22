If it's time to get your shelf together, Ashley Free can help.

The Thatcher mom of two toddlers and aspiring entrepreneur is launching a new kind of consignment shop in the Valley, dubbed The Shelf. Come the soft opening at 2 p.m. Dec. 3, it's her hope that all 16 of her mini consignment booths are filled with clothes looking for their next home.

shelf.jpg

After working as a hair stylist and real estate agent, Ashley Free, pictured here with Goldie, 2, and Tate, 3, is opening her first business, a consignment shop called The Shelf, in early December.
Ashley free.jpeg

New local business owner Ashley Free will open her consignment shop, The Shelf, Dec. 3. The unique business model sells mini wardrobe spaces to vendors on a weekly basis.

Contact Laura Jean Schneider at LauraJean@eacourier.com

Tags

Load comments