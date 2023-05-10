Photo 1a .JPG

Upper Arcadia Campground is close enough to Arcadia Campground that a small path connects it with its neighbor on Mount Graham.

A camping spot for multiple uses, the Upper Arcadia and Arcadia campgrounds provide a space for birding, camping and unplugging from the daily grind.

Nestled in the pine trees, Arcadia Campground is located on Swift Trail road on Mount Graham, and is the first camping site visitors encounter. Acadia Campground consists of 19 camping sites and includes other amenities such as picnic tables, drinking water spouts and toilets.

Both Arcadia and Upper Arcadia campgrounds have bathroom facilities, and camping spots for tents or off road vehicles.
These acorn woodpeckers were caught on a sunny morning burrowing into the tree they inhabit while communicating to each other. One of the many bird species that can be spotted at Arcadia and Upper Arcadia campgrounds, the acorn woodpecker is unique in the fact that they live in groups.
One needn't walk far from Arcadia Campground in order to be immersed in natural solitude and beauty.
While walking the path between Upper Arcadia and Arcadia campgrounds a visitor may pause to take in the sight of Heliograph Peak in the distance.

