These acorn woodpeckers were caught on a sunny morning burrowing into the tree they inhabit while communicating to each other. One of the many bird species that can be spotted at Arcadia and Upper Arcadia campgrounds, the acorn woodpecker is unique in the fact that they live in groups.
A camping spot for multiple uses, the Upper Arcadia and Arcadia campgrounds provide a space for birding, camping and unplugging from the daily grind.
Nestled in the pine trees, Arcadia Campground is located on Swift Trail road on Mount Graham, and is the first camping site visitors encounter. Acadia Campground consists of 19 camping sites and includes other amenities such as picnic tables, drinking water spouts and toilets.
As the visitor drives into the campground, sunlight drifts through the trees that are inhabited by multiple bird species. If you’re quiet, you can hear the birds calling to each other. Species such as the red-tailed hawk float above the trees lazily as they hunt and hummingbirds buzz about looking for nectar to sip from the blooming wildflowers. While standing in the campground, a visitor is immersed in nature, surrounded by ponderosa pine intermingled with Gambel oaks and Arizona walnuts.
An unearthly thudding reminiscent of a tiny power tool echoes through the forest, alerting all visitors to the hard work of an acorn woodpecker. The acorn woodpecker nests in the high pine location with several others of its kind. Their presence is apparent from the multiple holes in the trees where they reside. A unique breed of bird, once you see one acorn woodpecker you are sure to see several more since they live in large groups. Their markings include a red hood, white chest and black back and wings. The acorn woodpecker is one of the many bird species watchers can spot while visiting the Arcadia campgrounds.
A short trail connects Upper Arcadia and Arcadia Campground, but both are reachable by traveling up the road. Although this trail is relatively short, it curls around Acadia Campground and out to a clearing where the visitor can have a clear view of Heliograph Peak.
For those who are interested in a longer hike, Arcadia Trail stretches from Shannon Campground to Upper Arcadia Campground. The journey is somewhat physically demanding and is just over five miles long.
Back in the Gila Valley's early pioneer days, the Arcadia region was as far as settlers ascending Mount Graham typically would reach after traveling all day. During the Great Depression, Arcadia was the location of several Civilian Conservation Corps camps established in the 1930s under the New Deal in order to provide jobs.
Camping rates are $25 for a group site and $30 per double group camp site. There is a 14-day stay limit in the campground. In order to reach the campgrounds, visitors will drive south eight miles on US 191 to AZ 366 from Safford. After turning right onto AZ 366, they will travel an additional 11.6 miles to the campground entrance on the right side of the road. The road up the mountain has multiple sharp switchback turns but is paved most of the way. Those who want to spend the night an choose to sleep in tents or recreational vehicles.
Natural predators include the black bear, coyote and bobcat. Poison ivy does have a home on Mount Graham and visitors should be aware of the itchy weed. During the week the campgrounds aren’t being used extensively since most activity occurs over weekends and holidays.