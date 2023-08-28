one (5).jpg

The Columbine Visitor Center is a historic hub on Mount Graham offering insights into the mountain's rich natural history and diverse wildlife.

Atop Mount Graham, the concealed Columbine Visitor Center invites adventurers to discover a captivating sky island with desert, mountainside and lake, offering information about our local paradise.

A hidden treasure

This meadow is near the visitor center at the top of Mount Graham.
A display containing a variety of nests of native bird species is among many educational exhibits one will find at the Columbine Visitor Center.
A doe nurses its fawn by the roadside on the way to the Columbine Visitor Center.
These small statues illustrate the differences between the Mount Graham red squirrel, on the left, and the Abert squirrel on the right. Both species call Mount Graham their home. The red squirrel is endangered.
The center offers a wealth of information for visitors wishing to learn more about the history and ecology of Mount Graham.
A cozy hearth greets visitors to the center, which formerly served as housing for park rangers.
