These small statues illustrate the differences between the Mount Graham red squirrel, on the left, and the Abert squirrel on the right. Both species call Mount Graham their home. The red squirrel is endangered.
Atop Mount Graham, the concealed Columbine Visitor Center invites adventurers to discover a captivating sky island with desert, mountainside and lake, offering information about our local paradise.
A hidden treasure
As you wind your way up Route 366, a picturesque journey through the Safford Ranger District unfolds, leading you to the summit of Mount Graham. A mere 29 miles from the U.S. Highway 191 turnoff at the mountain's base, the journey alone is an invitation to embrace the beauty that Arizona's landscape has to offer. A note of caution, this road can be very bumpy after it turns into a dirt road toward the top of the mountain. However, once you reach the Safford Ranger District Visitor Center, the bounces and jolts yield to tranquility. The rustic allure of the center, coupled with its spacious surroundings, provides a warm and inviting welcome to weary adventurers.
Fresh mountain air
Stepping out of your vehicle, you're greeted by an invigorating gust of crisp mountain air, a delightful contrast to the bustling life left far below. Inhale deeply and allow the alpine meadow's fragrance to envelop your senses, setting the tone for the journey ahead that offers a panoramic tableau of majestic mountains, accompanied by a harmonious symphony of birdsong and the gentle melody of pine needles rustling in the breeze. For those wishing to linger, the outdoor amenities are abundant — inviting picnic tables, well-appointed restroom facilities, and ample parking spaces ensure your comfort and convenience.
A rich history
Initially constructed in the 1930s by the diligent hands of the Civilian Conservation Corps for the U.S. Forest Service, this building was once the Columbine Ranger Station residence. Today, it has transformed into an educational haven, offering insight into the mountain's rich history, its diverse array of wildlife, and the captivating world of insects that call it home.
A journey of discovery
Stepping into the center, a warm and knowledgeable volunteer extends a friendly welcome, ready to answer your questions and provide guidance, including directions to the conveniently located restroom. Are you curious about the distinctions between the elusive Mount Graham red squirrel and the Albert squirrel? The center holds the answers. If the captivating realm of insects piques your interest, immerse yourself in meticulously curated collections and informative posters that captivate visitors of all ages. A highlight of the experience is a captivating 3D model of the mountain, allowing you to marvel at its grandeur from an entirely new perspective.
As you explore, you'll gain a deeper understanding of the mountain's past, the diverse tapestry of life it hosts, and the intricate connections that weave its ecosystem together. So, whether you're a seasoned explorer or a curious soul seeking adventure, don't miss the Columbine Visitor Center during your next visit to Mount Graham.
