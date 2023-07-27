A 3-month-old bald eagle marked July 4 in a special way this year when it spread its wings and launched into the sky for the first time above Riggs Lake, high in the Pinaleño Mountains.
Sadly, I missed that flight, but not for lack of trying. I'd been following the young eagle’s progress since May.
The nest itself is historic. It is the first recorded successful bald eagle nest in the Pinaleño Mountains, aka Mount Graham. The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) recognizes it as the southernmost of the estimated 70 bald eagle nests in Arizona.
The adult pair had nested at this same spot last year and the nest failed, but they returned to try again this year. When I arrived to camp at Riggs on May 12, I caught a quick glimpse of the two adult eagles and was glad to know that they were back.
I first saw the young bird in the nest the next morning. A young man behind a spotting scope was watching the nest. He was college student from Florida participating in the AZGFD “Nest Watch” program that hires birders and biologists to monitor selected bald eagle sites during the nesting season. I was thrilled when he told me that there was a chick on the nest and offered me a view through his scope.
What a funny looking creature it was! Those who have seen "The Dark Crystal" will immediately relate to my first comment that it looked like a Skeksis, the vulturesque “bad guys” in the story. It was definitely a face only a parent could love. But it was a face that I wanted to watch as it grew into an adult.
It was good to see that access across the dam was being discouraged by placards affixed to small barriers warning that the trail there was closed while the eagles were nesting. Both the Coronado National Forest and AZGFD wanted to help ensure the success of this year’s nest.
My next visit was a month later, June 12, with my husband Craig Wilcox and friend Jeff Coker. The juvenile had mostly grown out of its awkward stage, now bigger and sporting a better set of feathers. We knew it still had a bit of growing to do before its first flight, and I wanted to see that happen. So, over the next week, I made two more full-day commitments to the drive to Riggs Lake that takes at least four hours roundtrip, as most locals will know. On each visit, I saw definite progress toward its future flight.
On my fourth and final trip up to Riggs on June 25, I was convinced that it was ready to fledge. For four hours, I sat on the opposite shore and shot continuous five-minute video segments of strong wing flapping and short hops in the air just in case that magical moment happened. The friendly campground host, who had more experience watching eagles in other states, guessed that it had another week or two to go.
My time there was a great opportunity to visit with other families that were fishing or just walking the shoreline. I invited kids and their parents to use my binoculars to bring the tiny dot on the nest into clear focus. Kids that weren’t strong or coordinated enough to hold the heavy binocs could look through my camera on its tripod and were thrilled.
In my four visits to watch the nest, I never saw either of the parents catching fish from the lake though I spoke with others there who had seen them successfully diving for fish. Bald eagles are also scavengers and will pick up dead animals and sometimes even steal food from other species such as osprey.
By late afternoon, I had resigned myself to the fact that I was going to miss the first flight since we would be in New Mexico for two weeks and not be home until July 10.
Upon our return, I heard from AZGFD biologists that it had actually fledged on July 4. What a way for our national symbol to celebrate Independence Day!
Who knows if and when I might see our young bald eagle again. They tend to stay near the nest for a month or two, honing flight skills and learning to hunt from parents. According to Cornell University’s All About Birds website, “Immature bald eagles spend the first four years of their lives in nomadic exploration of vast territories and can fly hundreds of miles per day.” So, this could be the end to my story. But I will surely continue to watch.