One of the fledgling's parents coaxes it fly in this June 25 photo.

A 3-month-old bald eagle marked July 4 in a special way this year when it spread its wings and launched into the sky for the first time above Riggs Lake, high in the Pinaleño Mountains.

Sadly, I missed that flight, but not for lack of trying. I'd been following the young eagle’s progress since May.

Still a nestling, the young bald eagle is seen here with its mom on May 13.
The fledgling had filled out considerably between May and June.
The bald eagle fledging spreads its wings in this photo taken June 16 near Riggs Lake.
The fledgling hops in its nest on June 14 as it works toward its first flight, which wouldn't happen until more than two weeks later.
The fledgling's dad soars high above Riggs Lake on May 13. It will be three or four years before before a young eagle will fully attain the distinctive plummage of an adult.

Quick facts about bald eagles

• Bald eagle females produce one or two eggs, which incubate for 34 to 36 days.

• Young stay in the nest for 10 to 12 weeks before fledging.

• It takes four to five years for a bald eagle to attain its full adult plumage with the well-known white head.

• Bald eagles are only found in North America.

• In 2021, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimated that the total bald eagle population (breeding adults and immatures) in the Lower 48 was more than 316,000.

• Alaska has an estimated 30,000 nesting pairs.

• Eagles can live for a very long time, more than 30 years in the wild and 40+ in captivity.

• Bald eagles mate for life unless one of the two dies.

• Part of their mating ritual involves the two locking talons at a high altitude and cartwheeling toward the ground, releasing at the last minute. This is supposed to be a test of the male’s vitality.

• Eagles protect a small territory around their nests but often range much further each day. A typical eagle can fly up to 124 miles away from its nest in a day.

• The oldest bald eagle nest on record was in Ohio and was used continually for 34 years until the tree blew down.

• Bald eagles have the largest bird nests in the world, averaging 4 to 5 feet across, 3 to 4 feet deep and weighing 1,000 pounds.

• The largest nest ever found was in Florida. It was 9.5 feet in diameter, 20 feet deep, and weighed an estimated 6,000 pounds.

