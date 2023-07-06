three (2).jpg

A beautiful day at Riggs Lake.

 PHOTO BROOKE CURLEY
Riggs Flat Lake rests atop Mount Graham and is a wonderful spot of a weekend camping experience, fishing, hiking and bird watching.

A tranquil lake rests at the top of Mount Graham, reflecting the crystal blue sky above as fish splash in and out of the water and bald eagles soar overhead.

As I set out to visit Riggs Lake, the most difficult part of the journey turned out to be the 12 miles or so of dirt road that leads to it. There are many boulders and rocks on the mountain, and I think the tires of my poor truck made an acquaintance with each one while on this drive. The initial trip up the mountain, Arizona Route 366, is paved, but eventually that turns into dirt, and you are at the mercy of a winding dirt road that eventually slims down to a single lane.

The shoreline of Riggs Lake.
Boats are rare on the lake, and only electric motors are allowed, but if you want to get out to where the fish are literally jumping around you, an inflatable raft is the way to go.
A large bear added its distinctive touch to signage warning visitors to Riggs Lake to extinguish their campfires.
Multiple butterfly species sip the waters of the lake.

