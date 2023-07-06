A tranquil lake rests at the top of Mount Graham, reflecting the crystal blue sky above as fish splash in and out of the water and bald eagles soar overhead.
As I set out to visit Riggs Lake, the most difficult part of the journey turned out to be the 12 miles or so of dirt road that leads to it. There are many boulders and rocks on the mountain, and I think the tires of my poor truck made an acquaintance with each one while on this drive. The initial trip up the mountain, Arizona Route 366, is paved, but eventually that turns into dirt, and you are at the mercy of a winding dirt road that eventually slims down to a single lane.
If you trust in your car and believe it has the good tires and enough clearance to make the trip unscathed, the road is navigable, but traversing it will take you a while. I would recommend a truck, but take it slow — unless you’re OK with having your teeth rattled out of your skull by the bumps in the road.
After reaching the turn to Riggs Lake, the road evens out, and the view opens up so you can see the lake, campground and small boat ramp. It is surrounded by alpine forest and meadow, with public camping and toilets nearby. Picnic areas are abundant near the lake, and while it is a popular spot for weekend getaways, the lake isn’t overly crowded by visitors.
Fishing and boating is permitted, as is overnight camping. Hiking, photography, birdwatching and astronomy are among a plethora of activities visitors can pursue while enjoying the area. The lake is stocked with brown trout and rainbow trout. The rainbow trout are regularly stocked once a month from April to November, and brown trout are stocked once in the fall months.
The lake isn't particularly big, about 11 acres in all, but I personally feel that it makes up for its smaller size by the amount of wildlife interaction it offers.
An Arizona bald eagle experience is ongoing right now at the lake. A seasonal avoidance zone is posted at the far portion of it due to the mating and nesting season of the large bird in the area from May through September. This closes off a small portion of the lake shoreline and walking path, but visitors of the lake can look up anytime while they’re fishing or picnicking to see the majestic bird soar above them and then land in any of the tall trees. The bald eagle has a wingspan of 80 inches on average. Some visitors say the nest of the eagle is in one of the bigger dead trees off to the side of the lake, although the exact location isn’t known.
Other animals that may be spotted are racoons, bobcats, rattlesnakes and various types of bird species. The largest visitor to the lake beside the bald eagle is a 300-pound male black bear that has been fishing in the lake every afternoon just after 5 p.m. Bear warning signs have been posted around the lake, and the camp host visits each new camping group to discuss bear safety when they first arrive. The area previously was the territory of a 200-pound male black bear, but it was apparently run off by this newcomer. So far there have not been any direct encounters between this large male bear and the humans who come to visit the lake. It simply comes to the far end of the lake across from the campground, fishes for several hours and then departs at night.
However, whenever you are in bear country, and Mount Graham is a bear habitat, it is important to remain aware of your surroundings. Make noise while hiking to avoid surprising any bears. If you encounter a bear, remain calm, back away slowly and avoid eye contact. Never run away from a bear. Carry bear spray and know how to use it all while respecting their habitat and keeping a safe distance to prevent contacts with them.
It costs $8 for a day use pass per vehicle and $10 for a weekly pass per vehicle. Payment can be made online or on-site with cash or check.
After a morning at Riggs Lake, I climbed into my trusty truck and began my trip back to my campsite. A note to anyone interested in visiting the lake: After remembering to give the bear its space and appreciating the bald eagle, don’t forget to put on sunscreen. The high elevation of the lake and intense sunshine can give you a wicked sunburn.