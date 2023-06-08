Roper Lake State Park provides a ready solution for locals seeking a convenient summer escape. This Graham County oasis offers a variety of diversions, including hiking, swimming, birdwatching, fishing, camping and stargazing. 

Located six miles south of Safford, the lake itself is 32 acres.The park originally began as a private recreation area developed in the early 1960s. In 1969, the lake and the park was sold to the Arizona Game and Fish.

Tags

Load comments