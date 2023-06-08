Roper Lake State Park provides a ready solution for locals seeking a convenient summer escape. This Graham County oasis offers a variety of diversions, including hiking, swimming, birdwatching, fishing, camping and stargazing.
Located six miles south of Safford, the lake itself is 32 acres.The park originally began as a private recreation area developed in the early 1960s. In 1969, the lake and the park was sold to the Arizona Game and Fish.
The park accommodates R.V. and tent campers with electrical boxes and on-site bathrooms with showers. Kayaks can be rented at the visitor station and small boats can be put in at the bank by the boat ramp. Cabins beside the lake with electricity and air conditioning are also available for rental. A day pass for the lake is $10.
The lake's island is a community favorite where youngsters can swim and families hold picnics and birthday parties. Multiple picnic benches with covered structures line the island, and an outhouse is at the entrance area to the island for visitor convenience.
The island has a large pagoda and multiple barbecue stations for a large outside meal and prep. Several families can gather in this location, but keep in mind there are no lifeguards on duty and no pets allowed on the island. Wading and playing in the water is fun for youngsters, but be mindful that the water gets steadily deeper as swimmers venture farther from the shore.
A walk around the lake takes up to 40 minutes, following paths and passing through the multiple camping areas. The park has five miles of trails combined, including the Mariah Mesa Trail, which is a 3/4-mile loop. While exploring around the lake, visitors can spot a variety of wildlife, including rabbits, owls, racoons and frogs. More than 60 species of birds can be found at the lake, making it a popular spot for bird enthusiasts.
The lake is stocked with several species, including largemouth bass, rainbow trout, catfish and panfish. A fishing report is located near the boat dock, and it is named the Roper Lake Brag Board. Visitors send photos of their catches and the current fishing trends are reported. According to the board, the lake had been stocked on May 12 with 1,000 pounds of channel catfish. They reportedly have been biting on hotdog pieces and nightcrawlers. Bass fishing was reported to be excellent, with most of the catches being close to shore.
A day of fishing gives way to an afternoon of sitting next to the lake as the sun sets behind the mountains surrounding the Gila Valley in vibrant pinks, purples and golden sunshine hues.
For anyone passing through Graham County for the day, Roper Lake is a great place to make a stop for a walk or picnic. Graham and Greenlee residents can make an afternoon at the lake a regular outing, with annual passes available for sale at the visitor center. Although the water levels had been low over the past year, decreasing much of the regular visitor traffic, the water currently is at a healthy level and the park appears to have revived, offering respite from the hot summer months ahead.