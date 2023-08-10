four (2).jpg

A mural of birds on a wire above the GCRC Thrift Store is one of more than 30 murals that can be found during a walk in downtown Safford.

An evening stroll through the streets of downtown Safford never disappoints as the full moon rises above and the colors of the oncoming night cool to blues and purples around you.

Beginning the stroll at Ginaveve's Market Place, I parked my car beside the shop. If I had arrived earlier, I would have gone inside for an iced drink. During the hotter afternoons, a cool refreshment keeps you going against the relentless heat of the day. In the winter months, a warm coffee or hot chocolate will keep the chilly night at bay. The two-story building housing Ginaveve’s Market Place is also known to local historians as the Riggs Building, constructed in 1901.

The Riggs Building, now home to Ginaveve's Market Place, was built in 1901.
The lights outside of El Charro restaurant provides a magical passageway for visitors at sunset.
The full moon rises above the Safford City Hall lawn, site of multiple festivals occur over the year, including the upcoming the SalsaFest.
The Safford Theatre is currently under restoration, bringing it back to the state it was in in 1933.
A peek inside the Safford Theatre shows the progress of restoration efforts.
A wedding dress calls for attention in the window of Kendra's Bridal Boutique, one of the many local businesses in downtown Safford.

