An evening stroll through the streets of downtown Safford never disappoints as the full moon rises above and the colors of the oncoming night cool to blues and purples around you.
Beginning the stroll at Ginaveve's Market Place, I parked my car beside the shop. If I had arrived earlier, I would have gone inside for an iced drink. During the hotter afternoons, a cool refreshment keeps you going against the relentless heat of the day. In the winter months, a warm coffee or hot chocolate will keep the chilly night at bay. The two-story building housing Ginaveve’s Market Place is also known to local historians as the Riggs Building, constructed in 1901.
The Riggs Building was temporarily the county seat while the courthouse was being built, from 1915 to 1916. In its history, it was also a Masonic Lodge. Like many of the historic buildings in Safford’s downtown area, it is rumored to be haunted. Some have seen a specter at the top of the stairs leading to the attic. This specter may have been sentenced to hang in that very building, but no one knows for sure, and the ghost isn't talking. Today, the Riggs Building is home to a trendy cafe where the downtown area gets its breakfast and coffee. An old door can be seen on the side of the shop, leading to the attic of the building, where the courtroom had been. Its rustic wooden state and antique handle are reminders of the building's roots and history.
Crossing the street, I stare up the length of Main Street at the Graham County Court House. Built in 1916, the courthouse is a neoclassical double-story building with columns. Depending on the time of year, the courthouse may have festive holiday lights decorating it. During the early August months, the courthouse is still lit at the end of Main Street in a relaxed white glow. Large stone monuments are placed at the steps of the courthouse, with the names of local military heroes gracing the metal plates embedded in the rock. World War I, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War memorials sit at the steps of the courthouse. The World War I memorial was placed in front of the courthouse in 1920 and was delivered to the front of the building by horse and wagon. The Vietnam Memorial was placed on the courthouse steps in 1983.
Taking a deep breath, I begin my journey toward the courthouse, stopping to stare at the interesting items in the windows of each shop as I go. The antique furniture in Willa's Cottage beckons a return to historic decor.
Safford’s Main Street window shopping is one of my joys. It costs nothing to look through the windows — unless, of course, I see something too good to pass up. Then there's a good chance it will go home with me. Supporting a local business or purchasing items from the Graham County Rehabilitation Center Thrift Store can never be a bad investment.
Across the street, I find myself drawn to the Safford Theatre, which is currently undergoing reconstruction. The lights illuminating the theater’s sign shine brightly in the darkening hours. Peeking into the windows, any visitor can see the efforts of the Safford Downtown Association as they work to restore the theater, including the Art Deco flourishes popular in the 1920s and early '30s.
The theater opened in 1911 and closed in 1975. The fixtures, decor, tile flooring and appliances purchased for the theater were sourced from Michigan, Washington, Arizona, California, Illinois, New York, Australia and England. A chandelier is left on every night so that the public can see inside and measure the project's progress.
Once completed, the building will house a partially open-air theater and events venue. More information can be found on the Safford Theatre Project on Facebook, and a GoFundMe is also available where donations can be made through purchasing bricks. I look forward to the time when I can attend a gala at this theater, wearing a gown and heels to a dinner or dance.
Of course, not every building on Main Street is storefront, but that doesn't make them less interesting. Farmers Insurance-Michelle Wilson Agency is a business snugly situated in the downtown area. Even when its doors are closed for the day, the window is festively decorated, giving the place a friendly appeal. The Safford Lions Club uses this business as its headquarters when they organize the annual Field of Honor, when flags are placed on the lawns of City Hall and the Graham County Court House during the week of Veteran’s Day.
While walking the downtown area, don’t miss the murals decorating the building walls and roofs. There are more than 30 of them in all, most of them created by local artist Brandt Woods and his friends over the past two years. They were designed both to celebrate the region and to draw visitors to the downtown area. The achievement is striking.
Making my way closer to the end of my stroll, I walk by El Charro Restaurant, passing below the trees beside its windows and smelling the delicious meals being prepared for the night. One of multiple restaurants on Safford’s Main Street, El Charro is one of the few that stays open later, allowing for an evening out with family or friends.
There are multiple shops in the downtown area worth exploring beyond Main Street. Downtown Safford is home to a music shop, a soap shop, clothing stores and craft shops. It only takes a little exploring, and if you stick around, you may learn a little history along the way.
