Responsibility. Kindness. Patience. Love. For 17 years this is what she taught to countless students, first in Yuma then in Safford. Mija’s death in May prompted many tears, but her legacy will live on.
It will live on through Viva, Bae and Luka.
Mija was an Australian Shepherd and Safford Unified School District’s first therapy dog.
She was so well-loved and so effective that the district has agreed to allow a handful of teachers to train three more dogs to step into her role.
The beginning
Seventeen years ago, Safford Middle School history teacher MacKenzie Pryor was teaching in the Yuma Unified School District and met eight or nine therapy dogs.
Seeing the relationships that developed between canines and little humans, she bought 8-week-old Mija and took her through the required training. When she moved to Safford she convinced district administrators to allow Mija to join her at Ruth Powell Elementary School and later at SMS.
By the time Mija died in May, she’d spent 13 years cheering up everyone who encountered her.
It took Pryor several months, but eventually she knew she wanted to train another service dog. With SUSD Superintendent A.J. Taylor and Principal Travis Masten’s blessings, she found another Australian Shepherd in Snowflake.
Since the SMS’ motto is Live Blue, and Pryor is an Elvis fan, the new pup was dubbed “Viva Blue Pryor” or Viva for short.
“I guess I thought I could never love another dog, but this little one has filled my heart back up with joy,” Pryor said.
Viva made her first appearance at SMS on Monday and she’ll begin her yearlong formal training to become a therapy dog in the next few weeks. She won’t be alone.
New friends
Safford High School Principal Torey Leitzke will be bringing 16-week-old Luka, a Bernedoodle, and Lafe Nelson School Principal D’Anna O’Mera will be bringing Viva’s litter mate, Bae, along.
Both principals saw Mija work her magic and knew they wanted their students to benefit from having a therapy dog around.
Leitzke said her 8-year-old son, Dane, is just the right age to assume some of the responsibilities that come with raising a puppy and O’Mera said her son, Bryant, 10, has never had a pet of his own.
Therapy dogs bring comfort and affection to people, lower their blood pressure, their heart rate and their anxiety levels and she saw that play out again and again with Mija, Pryor said.
Australian Shepherds, specifically, are known to be “extremely smart, very trainable, persistent, pleasers and herders,” she said.
Mija would herd students back in line at Ruth Powell, she said.
She said Mija and now Viva, are in the “love business.”
“I’d have kids swing by my room and say, ‘Can I just have a pet from Mija, can I talk to Mija?’” Pryor said.
Routine
Viva’s day will probably resemble Mija’s.
Before and after school, she’ll hang out with seventh-grade math teacher Michael Green, who greets students every morning on the sidewalk outside school after they get off the bus or get dropped off by parents.
Then, she’ll spend the rest of the day with Pryor and her students or visiting with other classrooms. She might spend some time with a special education teacher one day or with the school librarian the next.
The students not only get to play with her, they get to walk her and clean up after her.
Right now, Viva spends a lot time napping and cuddling.
On Monday, Green said with a laugh that she fell asleep on his chest at one point, leaving tons of fur behind.
“She’s not big on the cold and I’m trying to get her used to all of the action because you’ve got parents coming in one after another dropping kids off and kids coming in on buses,” Green said. “I think she’s just a tad scared to begin with and we’re just getting her comfortable.”
Green jokes that he shares custody of Viva with Pryor. Whenever she went on vacation or out of town, he and his family would take Mija in and he expects to do the same with Viva.
Greatly missed
He adored Mija.
“The kids would read to her and she really picked up on the kids who weren’t having a good day,” Green said. “Sometimes we have kids and the least of their worries is school and to have that comfort from a pet kind of eases the tension.”
Mija also earned the nickname Mija the Diva; she came to own the campus at SMS, Green and Pryor said.
“Mija got so bad. When we got the fences put up I’d leave my door open and I’d turn around and she was gone,” Green said. “She knew all the teachers who had the snacks. She’d go and wait by the door until someone let her in.”
Oh, and then there was the time she snuck into a little boy’s backpack and wolfed down his deer jerky.
“She was just like any other student or staff here. She got a staff picture every year and the funniest thing was she’d bark at the camera,” Green said. “She didn’t like cameras. In a couple of her pictures she looks like Cujo.”
In watching Pryor with Mija, O’Mera said she came to realize having a dog on campus brings the students an element of pride and motivation.
The children knew that if they didn’t behave well, keep the noise level down or share in the responsibility of caring for Mija, she wouldn’t be able to come to school.
“It just motivated them to do the right thing and make the right choices,” O’Mera said.
She expects it will be the same with Bae, whom she describes as being cuddly, playful and “very smart.”
Leitzke has been slowly introducing Luka, who is part Bernese Mountain Dog and part poodle, to her students.
Good timing
This year was the perfect year to introduce a therapy dog to her students, she said.
“I think with everything that’s going on in the world right now and with everything that we’re all living through and with the disappointment and the devastation that our kids are experiencing right now in their young lives, we just need a little sunshine on our campus,” she said.
Green agreed.
“It’s been a weird year with COVID-19 and we started out with distance learning. It wasn’t a year where we connected and it seems like in just the two days that the dog has been here, we’re starting to connect,” he said. “Even if it’s just a student asking me, ‘Where’s the dog from,’ it opens up a conversation with a student that maybe I wouldn’t have had a chance to talk with.”
Pryor said she asked the students Tuesday what they thought about Viva. Some said she was going to be their favorite reward and one said it would motivate him to come to class.
Her favorite answer?
“She’s going to bring us together.”