The Arizona Cardinals, Salt River Project, and Safeway grocery stores Milk & Cookies program usually bring a Cardinal player out to an elementary school in the state, with milk and cookies, to read to a group of students, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a player was not able to make it out to Lafe Nelson Elementary School in Safford for their Milk & Cookies event on May 19. Instead, the school's third grade students were able to enjoy snacks provided by a $100 gift card from the program, while Graham County School Superintendent Donna McGaughey read to them.
featured
Milk & Cookies
- Eastern Arizona Courier
-
- Updated
- Comments
Most Popular
-
Matthew Howard McGrath
-
Freeport's latest overlook now complete
-
Texas couple's quest to find vet's family over
-
Senate president slammed by Maricopa County officials over 'audit'
-
Protected birds put bridge project on a clock
-
Highway 70 closed due to double fatality accident
-
Want to rent an apartment in Graham County? Good luck
-
High school wrestlers learning, teaching at same time
-
Bear found in Central Sunday relocated
-
Blue turns out for graduates